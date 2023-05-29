Asian Paints launches Colour Next-2023 in Dhaka







Sireesh Rao, Regional Head, Asian Paints Global, was present as the chief guest of the event. Also present were Budhaditya Mukherjee, Country Head, Asian Paints Bangladesh, and other officials from the company. The event was attended by most of the Renowned Bangladeshi architects, interior designers, and other dignitaries, says a press release.



The Colour Next is a colour and materials intelligence forecasting process where Asian Paints works with Architects, Interior Designers, Artists, Sociologists, and other prominent cultural commentators from across the subcontinent who help Asian Paints identify the changing cultural and social landscapes within the subcontinent and thus identify contemporary trends.

As highlight of the event Mariesha Rego Dsouza, from Asian Paints, mentioned that Colour Next is the creative expression of human emotions. She announced this year's four colour trends: Gothlicious which explores the intensity of pristine and overwhelming colours; Shroom represents reminiscent of the quiet strength and tenacity of natural elements in all their strangeness and familiarity; Edge of the Forest reflects our need for sustainability, wonder and hope; and Sleep Sense specially curated for a sense of calm and stillness.



The trends address sociocultural topics ranging from how we express ourselves to a newfound urgency for wellness and forming deeper connections with others and the world around us. As a culmination of the event 'Silver Escapade' was announced as Colour of the Year 2023.



Sireesh Rao, said, "Asian Paints singularly stands for 'making living spaces beautiful' for our customers. We are committed to constantly redefining our trends with world-class solutions and inspiring our consumers to realize their dreams. The Colour Next-2023 Materials and Intelligence Report shows the process where you can understand the trends emerging in the current social and cultural space. With Colour Next-2023, we strive to address the ongoing changes in colour selection and present a positive, trendy, and vibrant colour palette to our customers."



"We will continue to explore trends in the future to provide an improved range of painting solutions for our customers," he added.



Since the launch of Colour Next in 2021 in Bangladesh, Asian Paints has involved enthusiasts from the Architecture Interior Designer (AID) community from Bangladesh who helped understand the trends and its implication on design and décor.



For 2023, the company engaged renowned participants Wahid Asif from 4 Walls Inside Outside, Mehedi Zaman from Insignia Studio and A. K. M. Tanvir Hassan Niru from Synthesis Architects who were instrumental in working together with their Global counterparts and experts in defining the trends and material intelligence for the CN 23.





Asia's 2nd- largest paint manufacturer Asian Paints has revealed the 'Colour of the Year' for 2023 in Bangladesh through a comprehensive forecast report and launched 'Colour Next-2023' in a grand event at Sheraton Dhaka.Sireesh Rao, Regional Head, Asian Paints Global, was present as the chief guest of the event. Also present were Budhaditya Mukherjee, Country Head, Asian Paints Bangladesh, and other officials from the company. The event was attended by most of the Renowned Bangladeshi architects, interior designers, and other dignitaries, says a press release.The Colour Next is a colour and materials intelligence forecasting process where Asian Paints works with Architects, Interior Designers, Artists, Sociologists, and other prominent cultural commentators from across the subcontinent who help Asian Paints identify the changing cultural and social landscapes within the subcontinent and thus identify contemporary trends.As highlight of the event Mariesha Rego Dsouza, from Asian Paints, mentioned that Colour Next is the creative expression of human emotions. She announced this year's four colour trends: Gothlicious which explores the intensity of pristine and overwhelming colours; Shroom represents reminiscent of the quiet strength and tenacity of natural elements in all their strangeness and familiarity; Edge of the Forest reflects our need for sustainability, wonder and hope; and Sleep Sense specially curated for a sense of calm and stillness.The trends address sociocultural topics ranging from how we express ourselves to a newfound urgency for wellness and forming deeper connections with others and the world around us. As a culmination of the event 'Silver Escapade' was announced as Colour of the Year 2023.Sireesh Rao, said, "Asian Paints singularly stands for 'making living spaces beautiful' for our customers. We are committed to constantly redefining our trends with world-class solutions and inspiring our consumers to realize their dreams. The Colour Next-2023 Materials and Intelligence Report shows the process where you can understand the trends emerging in the current social and cultural space. With Colour Next-2023, we strive to address the ongoing changes in colour selection and present a positive, trendy, and vibrant colour palette to our customers.""We will continue to explore trends in the future to provide an improved range of painting solutions for our customers," he added.Since the launch of Colour Next in 2021 in Bangladesh, Asian Paints has involved enthusiasts from the Architecture Interior Designer (AID) community from Bangladesh who helped understand the trends and its implication on design and décor.For 2023, the company engaged renowned participants Wahid Asif from 4 Walls Inside Outside, Mehedi Zaman from Insignia Studio and A. K. M. Tanvir Hassan Niru from Synthesis Architects who were instrumental in working together with their Global counterparts and experts in defining the trends and material intelligence for the CN 23.