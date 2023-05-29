700 children participate in Ctg art competition







Around 700 children from 25 schools, including a special children's schools, participated in the event. Divided into two age categories, the young artists displayed their creativity through various art forms.



Accompanied by their parents, each child enjoyed complimentary entry to Foy's Lake Park for the day, along with access to rides, lunch, and unlimited ice cream. Esteemed artists and professors, including Prof. KMA Qayyum and Prof. Nasima Akhter, served as judges, adding prestige to the competition.

A total of 20 individuals, with 10 winners from each category, were awarded for their exceptional artistic abilities.



Certificates were presented to all participants, acknowledging their efforts and encouraging their artistic growth.



The Foy's Lake art competition proved to be a successful platform for young artists, fostering creativity and providing an environment for artistic expression. Concord Foy's Lake and the esteemed panel of judges have left a lasting impression on the local art community, inspiring future generations to pursue their artistic passions.



CHATTOGRAM, May 28: Concord Foy's Lake and Polar Ice-cream hosted an art competition, aiming to nurture the talents of the new generation on Saturday in Chattogram.Around 700 children from 25 schools, including a special children's schools, participated in the event. Divided into two age categories, the young artists displayed their creativity through various art forms.Accompanied by their parents, each child enjoyed complimentary entry to Foy's Lake Park for the day, along with access to rides, lunch, and unlimited ice cream. Esteemed artists and professors, including Prof. KMA Qayyum and Prof. Nasima Akhter, served as judges, adding prestige to the competition.A total of 20 individuals, with 10 winners from each category, were awarded for their exceptional artistic abilities.Certificates were presented to all participants, acknowledging their efforts and encouraging their artistic growth.The Foy's Lake art competition proved to be a successful platform for young artists, fostering creativity and providing an environment for artistic expression. Concord Foy's Lake and the esteemed panel of judges have left a lasting impression on the local art community, inspiring future generations to pursue their artistic passions.