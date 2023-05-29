Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

700 children participate in Ctg art competition

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 28: Concord Foy's Lake and Polar Ice-cream hosted an art competition, aiming to nurture the talents of the new generation on Saturday in Chattogram.

Around 700 children from 25 schools, including a special children's schools, participated in the event. Divided into two age categories, the young artists displayed their creativity through various art forms.

Accompanied by their parents, each child enjoyed complimentary entry to Foy's Lake Park for the day, along with access to rides, lunch, and unlimited ice cream. Esteemed artists and professors, including Prof. KMA Qayyum and Prof. Nasima Akhter, served as judges, adding prestige to the competition.

A total of 20 individuals, with 10 winners from each category, were awarded for their exceptional artistic abilities.
 
Certificates were presented to all participants, acknowledging their efforts and encouraging their artistic growth.

The Foy's Lake art competition proved to be a successful platform for young artists, fostering creativity and providing an environment for artistic expression. Concord Foy's Lake and the esteemed panel of judges have left a lasting impression on the local art community, inspiring future generations to pursue their artistic passions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BD-Japan EPA should take effect before LDC graduation’
BEPZA EZ to get maiden investment for agro-based industry
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Animal Husbandry Association vows to achieve SDGs
BD receives 331b yen aid from JICA in FY'22
Banking sector sagging as classified loan soars to Tk 1.316 trillion
Asian Paints launches Colour Next-2023 in Dhaka
700 children participate in Ctg art competition


Latest News
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
China to send 1st civilian into space on Tuesday
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft