Experts discuss PM's vision of smoke-free Bangladesh







Notable public health experts, policymakers and media personnel gathered at the Bangladesh THR Summit 2023, and discussed the role of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) in achieving the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Smoke-free Bangladesh' by 2040.



THR is a public health strategy to reduce or minimize the health risks to individuals and wider society associated with the use of conventional tobacco products. THR amplifies the value of smoking cessation, but where smokers are unwilling or unable to quit, the use of innovative smoke free technologies, that deliver nicotine without the harmful bits - smoke or tar.

These are also referred to as Reduced Risk Products (RRPs) including the likes of vaping devices, oral nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products and other non-combustible alternatives of nicotine delivery. Currently, the U.K., Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and many other progressive nations of the world are encouraging the use of such products to reduce smoking incidence by regulating them through a risk-proportionate regulatory framework.



Moderated by Dr. Delon Human, the event featured globally renowned public health experts such as Dr. Derek Yach, Prof. Mihaela Raescu, Dr. Kgosi Letlape, Dr. Marewa Glover, Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, and other experts such as Michael Landl, Masud-Uz-Zaman, Federico Fernandez with representation in the audience from ministries of industries, finance, commerce, home affairs, and other institutions such as Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).



While delivering his keynote speech, Dr. Derek Yach, former WHO Cabinet Director and the person who co-led the development of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) said: "Harm reduction strategies have always been part of the FCTC and tobacco control, but thus far not fully implemented. Bangladesh has the opportunity to translate its economic transformation into accelerating tobacco control through harm reduction. It will save lives."



Dr. Delon Human, a former secretary general of World Medical Association and an adviser on global public health strategies to three Directors-General of the WHO and to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon, expressed his concerns at the event: "The fundamental principle of public health is to prevent and control disease and premature death. With traditional tobacco control, there is little to no hope to achieve the aim of a smoke free world by 2040. Frankly, this is a death sentence for the almost 1.4 billion current smokers in the world, which include 20 million kind citizens of Bangladesh. How can this message of doom be turned into one of hope? By fully integrating harm reduction policies, science and regulated products into tobacco control."



During her panel session, Dr. Marewa Glover, a New Zealand public health academic specialising in smoking cessation opined, "The poor and indigenous people in most countries suffer disproportionately from high smoking rates and tobacco-related disease. All stakeholders need to work together to improve access to smoking cessation services, including smokefree nicotine alternatives, as has been done in New Zealand, through vaping products."



Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, a Greek cardiologist and former president of the World Medical Association and founder of Africa Medical Association, Dr. Kgosi Letlape also spoke on the occasion.



With a practical THR framework in place, Bangladesh too, can become a global role model yet again by achieving the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of a Smoke-Free Bangladesh by 2040, they said.



