4 climate documentaries screened at British Council







The short films were produced under the project 'Bangladesh Cymru Climate Stories' by Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival from the United Kingdom with support from the British Council.



The films explore the experience of coastal communities and river dwellers against the backdrop of climate breakdown. The four films are- Doprujhiri by Asma Bethee and Latika by Samsul Islam Shopoon from Bangladesh; Our Home, the Sea by Mared Rees and She Sells Shellfish by Lily Tiger Tonkin from Wales, UK.

Bangladesh Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Former Secretary to the Prime Minister, and David Knox, Director of Programmes, British Council Bangladesh were present as Special Guests, says a press release.



Amongst eminent personalities of the arts, climate and development sectors, including civil society partners, artists, filmmakers, young activists and environmental policy enthusiasts, the public screening ended successfully with a thought-provoking conversation with the directors, producers, and characters of the four documentaries along with a question-and-answer session.



David Knox, Director of Programmes, British Council Bangladesh said, "We aim to bring people together to meet the challenges of climate change. Through the Bangladesh-Cymru Climate Stories films, we can see and understand how close to home these issues can be and hopefully resolve to work towards making real change."



The film screening event is a part of the British Council's observation of the upcoming World Environment Day on 5 June, which encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. The Bangladesh-Cymru Climate Stories film project was created in collaboration between Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival.



Four filmmakers received financial and technical support from Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival to complete their short films, which focus on climate change stories connected to women to create awareness among people.



The project has been funded by the British Council's International Collaboration Programme, which was introduced to support cultural partnerships in the UK and overseas and inspire independent artists to continue creative pursuits. So far, 94 projects from 41 countries have been completed with grant support from the British Council.

Four 'Short films on Water' depicting adverse consequences of climate change were screened at the British Council premises on Saturday.The short films were produced under the project 'Bangladesh Cymru Climate Stories' by Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival from the United Kingdom with support from the British Council.The films explore the experience of coastal communities and river dwellers against the backdrop of climate breakdown. The four films are- Doprujhiri by Asma Bethee and Latika by Samsul Islam Shopoon from Bangladesh; Our Home, the Sea by Mared Rees and She Sells Shellfish by Lily Tiger Tonkin from Wales, UK.Bangladesh Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Former Secretary to the Prime Minister, and David Knox, Director of Programmes, British Council Bangladesh were present as Special Guests, says a press release.Amongst eminent personalities of the arts, climate and development sectors, including civil society partners, artists, filmmakers, young activists and environmental policy enthusiasts, the public screening ended successfully with a thought-provoking conversation with the directors, producers, and characters of the four documentaries along with a question-and-answer session.David Knox, Director of Programmes, British Council Bangladesh said, "We aim to bring people together to meet the challenges of climate change. Through the Bangladesh-Cymru Climate Stories films, we can see and understand how close to home these issues can be and hopefully resolve to work towards making real change."The film screening event is a part of the British Council's observation of the upcoming World Environment Day on 5 June, which encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. The Bangladesh-Cymru Climate Stories film project was created in collaboration between Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival.Four filmmakers received financial and technical support from Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival to complete their short films, which focus on climate change stories connected to women to create awareness among people.The project has been funded by the British Council's International Collaboration Programme, which was introduced to support cultural partnerships in the UK and overseas and inspire independent artists to continue creative pursuits. So far, 94 projects from 41 countries have been completed with grant support from the British Council.