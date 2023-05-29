

Moscow trains up BD troops for protection of Rooppur NPP



The Bangladesh army has been protecting Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant since 2020 with actively support from Russia.



Meanwhile, the course was conducted by specialists from Global Nuclear Safety and Security (GNSSI) Institute of the Rosatom Technical Academy, a Rosatom release said on Sunday.

During the course, participants learned about organizing and building physical protection of nuclear facilities systems and got acquainted with the major international documents.



Participants also involved in extensive practical work with various means and devices of physical protection at a special training ground complex in the Technical Academy of Rosatom, it said.



They received the necessary knowledge and experience that allowed them to understand the specific features of each stage in building a physical protection system for a nuclear power plant.



"We have received precise theoretical and practical information on those issues that are important to us at the moment during the construction of the Rooppur NPP, and will also be useful in the future," said Brigadier General Irfanul Islam Khan, leader of the Bangladesh team.



The Global Nuclear Safety and Security Institute of the Rosatom Technical Academy is the leading educational institution of the Rosatom State Corporation for advanced training and retraining of specialists of nuclear facilities, federal executive authorities, military and special departments, and other organizations on anti-terrorist support, integrated global security, including physical protection, protection of state security secrets, economic and information security, the release said.



A group of Bangladesh army officials involved in the Physical Protection of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant recently received a two-week training course in Moscow on "Physical Protection of Nuclear Facilities."The Bangladesh army has been protecting Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant since 2020 with actively support from Russia.Meanwhile, the course was conducted by specialists from Global Nuclear Safety and Security (GNSSI) Institute of the Rosatom Technical Academy, a Rosatom release said on Sunday.During the course, participants learned about organizing and building physical protection of nuclear facilities systems and got acquainted with the major international documents.Participants also involved in extensive practical work with various means and devices of physical protection at a special training ground complex in the Technical Academy of Rosatom, it said.They received the necessary knowledge and experience that allowed them to understand the specific features of each stage in building a physical protection system for a nuclear power plant."We have received precise theoretical and practical information on those issues that are important to us at the moment during the construction of the Rooppur NPP, and will also be useful in the future," said Brigadier General Irfanul Islam Khan, leader of the Bangladesh team.The Global Nuclear Safety and Security Institute of the Rosatom Technical Academy is the leading educational institution of the Rosatom State Corporation for advanced training and retraining of specialists of nuclear facilities, federal executive authorities, military and special departments, and other organizations on anti-terrorist support, integrated global security, including physical protection, protection of state security secrets, economic and information security, the release said.