

Pak varsity Bahria wins BIAC Int'l Arbitration Contest



The contest for the university level students was organized with an objective to provide the students of Law an opportunity to acquire practical knowledge on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and develop articulation skills in this field.



The Champion and the Runners Up were awarded at a Trophy and Certificate Distribution Ceremony at BIAC office in Dhaka on Thursday.



The Contest, has been held for the third consecutive year. The City Bank was the Title Sponsor of this Contest and International and National Arbitrators served as Judge Arbitrators.



The eight leading National and International universities who participated in this Contest are: Bahria University, Islamabad, Pakistan, Kathmandu University School of Law, Nepal Bhuiyan Academy, North South University (NSU), London College of Legal Studies (LCLS) South, University OF Barishal, and University of Dhaka. In the final of the Contest, the Bahria University, Islamabad, Pakistan secured the distinction to claim the Championship Trophy while Bhuiyan Academy became the Runners -up.



In the above context, BIAC organised a Trophy and Certificate Distribution Ceremony for the Champion and Runners- up teams on 25 May 2023 at BIAC office, Dhaka. Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, Additional Attorney General, Attorney General Office, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was the Chief Guest, and Mahia Juned, Additional Managing Director and COO of The City Bank Limited was the Guest of Honour.



The Ceremony began with the address of welcome delivered by Kaiser A. Chowdhury, CEO of BIAC.



In his concluding remarks, Mahbubur Rahman affirmed that BIAC will continue to organise Contests of this nature in the years ahead so that the professionals of the future can equip themselves with the requisite skills required in the legal profession particularly in exercising ADR practices.



Student representative Sumaiya Binte Yousuf from Bhuiyan Academy and Muhammad Shahrukh Zafar from Bahria University, Pakistan highly appreciated BIAC efforts in organising such Contest, giving them such a platform where they had the opportunity to gain valuable experience and become accustomed to the globally best practice mechanism of ADR.



