NATP endorses WB’s Grow Food, Not Tobacco theme







The seminar was chaired by Dr. kazi khaliquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman, PKSF and Convener, National Anti-Tobacco Platform.



Member of Parliament and former Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr. Pran Gopal Dutta was present on Honourable Guest. Founder President of MANAS (Narcotics and Narcotics Control Organization) and Honorary Senior Consultant and Professor, Birdem Hospital, Professor Dr. Arup Ratan Chowdhury was present as a special speaker.

Tobacco and tobacco related products are one of the obstacles in the acceleration of Bangladesh's socio-economic development and achieving sustainable development goals.



In this context, in 2017, 'National Anti-Tobacco Platform' has been formed under the initiative of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), with the aim of discouraging the common people from consuming all types of tobacco, raising awareness among people and policymakers on the environmental impact of tobacco cultivation, manufacturing.



To safeguard public health from the multi-faceted impact of tobacco, the government must amend the tobacco control law to eliminate Designated Smoking Areas in all public places, workplaces, ensure total smoke-free environment in mass transportation facilities, and ban corporate social responsibility programmes of tobacco companies, speakers said at seminar.



In addition, prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products should be hiked through specific excise taxes. The government should also adopt measures to discourage tobacco cultivation, encourage alternatives among farmers, and also divest existing investment in British American Tobacco Bangladesh and Japan Tobacco.



Discarded cigarette butts have become a major source of environmental pollution in Bangladesh. Seventy-one billion sticks, each containing single-use plastics, were produced in Bangladesh in FY21 alone. Each cigarette butt takes almost a decade to degrade and releases more than 7,000 toxic chemicals in the process. More than half of Bangladesh's tobacco consumers use smokeless tobacco products on a regular basis which are also sold in plastic boxes and pouches, equally detrimental to environment.



