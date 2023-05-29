

AB Bank holds school banking confce in Rajshahi



The main objective of the event was to let the students know about savings and develop their savings mentality. School banking is a wonderful concept to increase financial inclusion of students, says a press release. Kazi Rafiqul Hasan, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank Rajshahi Office was the chief guest on the conference.



Mahmudul Alam, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presided over the session.

The conference was also attended by Md. Rezaul Shahriar, EVP, AB Bank Limited along with officials of Bangladesh Bank's Dhaka and Rajshahi offices, officials of the participating banks and teachers from different educational institutions.



