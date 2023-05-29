Video
AB Bank holds school banking confce in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Business Desk

AB Bank Ltd, as Lead Bank organised School Banking Conference in Rajshahi on Saturday. Around 300 students from 46 schools in the district attended the conference.

The main objective of the event was to let the students know about savings and develop their savings mentality. School banking is a wonderful concept to increase financial inclusion of students. School banking is an excellent idea to increase financial inclusion of students, says a press release. Kazi Rafiqul Hasan, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank Rajshahi Office was the chief guest on the conference.

Mahmudul Alam, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presided over the session.

The conference was also attended by Md. Rezaul Shahriar, EVP, AB Bank Limited along with officials of Bangladesh Bank's Dhaka and Rajshahi offices, officials of the participating banks and teachers from different educational institutions.


