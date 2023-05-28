Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

CPD smells rat as remittance from US suddenly rise

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

As per latest remittance figure, there has been a significant shift in remittance inflow to the country from the Middle East; where Bangladesh has the largest labour market to the USA as it is taking the lead surpassing the Middle Eastern countries.

Traditionally expatriates usually send the highest amount of remittance home from the Middle Eastern countries, but remittance figures for last two years showed a game changer placing the USA on the top.
 
This is unprecedented development evoked suspicion among the economists and the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has expressed doubts over the sudden surge in remittances from the United States. The doubt was voiced at a seminar on "State of the Bangladesh Economy" held at CPD office in the city on Saturday.
CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun raised the questions. She wondered whether or not the remittances were being returned to the country (USA) through illegal means. There seems to be a mismatch between the number of people leaving the country and the remittances being received. Although Saudi Arabia has been the largest source of remittances from the Middle-East, the United States has now taken over.

She said the sudden surge in remittances from the United States has raised concerns among experts, and further investigations and measures are necessary to understand the dynamics behind this shift and its potential implications for Bangladesh's economy.

In fiscal 2021-22 (July to April), remittances from Saudi Arabia amounted to $3.86 billion, while at the same period in the current fiscal year the remittances stands at $3.04 billion.

On the other hand, remittances from the United States increased from $2.87 billion in the previous fiscal year to $3.05 billion in the current year. This sudden surge in remittance from the United States has raised suspicions, the CPD economist says.

Khatun said most Bangladeshis in the United States work in low paid job. Many sell their properties and land in Bangladesh to fund their migration and there are also students studying there who are unable to send money back home. This raises the question of where this surplus remittance is coming from.

One possible explanation, according to Khatun, is that remittances are being used as a means of money laundering and then returned to the country. The availability of a 1.5 percent incentive or subsidy on remittances is being exploited. She emphasized the need for further investigation and regulation by the authorities.

Khatun also emphasized the importance of reducing temporary import duty on essential goods to benefit the common people. Market monitoring is necessary to ensure that the impact of international market fluctuations is reflected in the domestic market.

She further stressed to expand direct assistance to the poor. It is crucial to ensure that the right individuals receive the assistance they need. The target for remittance growth in May and June to be increased by 41percent is challenging job, she said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukrainian conflict triggered by aspiration to bring it to NATO: Kissinger
Dengue cases surging
China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis: Spl envoy tells Lavrov
Kissinger turns 100, still active in global affairs
CPD smells rat as remittance from US suddenly rise
OIC Secy Gen in city, to meet PM today
Gazipur polls a grim caveat for fractious AL in Barishal
Country to import 50 MW from Nepal thru Indian transmission line


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft