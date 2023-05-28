CPD smells rat as remittance from US suddenly rise







Traditionally expatriates usually send the highest amount of remittance home from the Middle Eastern countries, but remittance figures for last two years showed a game changer placing the USA on the top.



This is unprecedented development evoked suspicion among the economists and the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has expressed doubts over the sudden surge in remittances from the United States. The doubt was voiced at a seminar on "State of the Bangladesh Economy" held at CPD office in the city on Saturday.



She said the sudden surge in remittances from the United States has raised concerns among experts, and further investigations and measures are necessary to understand the dynamics behind this shift and its potential implications for Bangladesh's economy.



In fiscal 2021-22 (July to April), remittances from Saudi Arabia amounted to $3.86 billion, while at the same period in the current fiscal year the remittances stands at $3.04 billion.



On the other hand, remittances from the United States increased from $2.87 billion in the previous fiscal year to $3.05 billion in the current year. This sudden surge in remittance from the United States has raised suspicions, the CPD economist says.



Khatun said most Bangladeshis in the United States work in low paid job. Many sell their properties and land in Bangladesh to fund their migration and there are also students studying there who are unable to send money back home. This raises the question of where this surplus remittance is coming from.



One possible explanation, according to Khatun, is that remittances are being used as a means of money laundering and then returned to the country. The availability of a 1.5 percent incentive or subsidy on remittances is being exploited. She emphasized the need for further investigation and regulation by the authorities.



Khatun also emphasized the importance of reducing temporary import duty on essential goods to benefit the common people. Market monitoring is necessary to ensure that the impact of international market fluctuations is reflected in the domestic market.



She further stressed to expand direct assistance to the poor. It is crucial to ensure that the right individuals receive the assistance they need. The target for remittance growth in May and June to be increased by 41percent is challenging job, she said.



