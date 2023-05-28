OIC Secy Gen in city, to meet PM today



Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a five-day visit.The OIC Secretary General will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (May 28) and meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Ministry release said.As the Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), the OIC Secretary General will join the 35th Convocation of the IUT to be held on May 30. Hissein Brahim Taha will also meet with the Rohingya people and visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.Meanwhile, Wahida Ahmed, director general (international organizations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of IUT, welcomed the OIC secretary general at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.