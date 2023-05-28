Gazipur polls a grim caveat for fractious AL in Barishal







Though the major opposition party BNP is not participating in the polls but former BNP-backed city Mayor Ahsan Habib Kamal's son Kamrul Ahsan Rupon (Clock) as an independent candidate and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim (Hand Fan), Jatiya Party's Iqbal Hossain Taposh (Plough) and Zaker Party's Mizanur Rahman Bachchu (Rose) will contest in the city polls with AL nominated candidate Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat (Boat).



Besides, Asaduzzaman (Elephant) and Ali Hossain (Deer) will also contest as independent candidates.



Meanwhile, according to AL insiders, as the division, internal conflict and confusion of the grassroots leaders may be the reason of trouble for the AL candidate Khokon Serniabat. The incumbent Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah was replaced by his own uncle Khokon Serniabat as mayoral candidate with Boat symbol by the ruling party on April 15.



On the other hand, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh wants to take advantage of this conflict within the ruling party. After getting a significant number of votes in various elections of the country, this time the religion-based political party has entered the field being prepared with the aim of winning in Barishal city polls.



At the same time, Kamrul Ahsan Rupon, the son of the former Mayor of Barishal City Ahsan Habib Kamal, who was elected from BNP, finally has become an independent candidate and he can also get benefit from the internal strife of the Awami League.



However, to solve the internal conflict and coordinate the election campaign AL has formed a nine-member central coordination team for the Barishal city polls to work in favour of AL-nominated mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah and his elder brother Abul Hasnat Abdullah, President of Barishal district AL and father of Sadiq Abdullah, has been made leader of the team.



AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim has been made coordinator and Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain the joint convener.



The six other members of the team are AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Industry and Commerce Affairs Secretary Siddiqur Rahman and central Members Golam Kabir Rabbani Chinu and Anisur Rahman.



Setting all strategies and tactics of campaign the election coordination team of AL is working in full-swing in Barishal city. They are mainly focusing and emphasizing on the unity of party leaders and activists of the city and the district.



In this regard, the outcome of Gazipur city elections will work as a good lesson for the ruling party camp in Barishal city, AL insiders said.



Echoing this AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also coordinator of the central coordination team, told the Daily Observer, "Taking lesson from Gazipur city polls our leaders, activists and supporters are trying to build a congenial and cordial atmosphere for the party in the Barishal city for a good result. And we are mostly successful in this regard."



He also said, "In Barshal city polls, no one of our party is against Boat symbol. May be some personal dissatisfaction was there over party nomination that crept in the media. But, no one went against party decision as rebel candidate here."



"However, coordinating all stakeholders of Barishal city and district AL we already have solved the most confusions and discontents. Now, all leaders and their followers of Barishal district and city AL are working united for the party nominated candidate," Bahauddin Nasim added.



The spontaneous and festive election of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) has given the ruling Awami League (AL) and other parties an expectation that the Barishal City elections, scheduled for June 12, will also be joyful and competitive.Though the major opposition party BNP is not participating in the polls but former BNP-backed city Mayor Ahsan Habib Kamal's son Kamrul Ahsan Rupon (Clock) as an independent candidate and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim (Hand Fan), Jatiya Party's Iqbal Hossain Taposh (Plough) and Zaker Party's Mizanur Rahman Bachchu (Rose) will contest in the city polls with AL nominated candidate Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat (Boat).Besides, Asaduzzaman (Elephant) and Ali Hossain (Deer) will also contest as independent candidates.Of them, Kamrul Ahsan Rupon and Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim, the second top leader of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, may be Boat's main rival in the city elections.Meanwhile, according to AL insiders, as the division, internal conflict and confusion of the grassroots leaders may be the reason of trouble for the AL candidate Khokon Serniabat. The incumbent Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah was replaced by his own uncle Khokon Serniabat as mayoral candidate with Boat symbol by the ruling party on April 15.On the other hand, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh wants to take advantage of this conflict within the ruling party. After getting a significant number of votes in various elections of the country, this time the religion-based political party has entered the field being prepared with the aim of winning in Barishal city polls.At the same time, Kamrul Ahsan Rupon, the son of the former Mayor of Barishal City Ahsan Habib Kamal, who was elected from BNP, finally has become an independent candidate and he can also get benefit from the internal strife of the Awami League.However, to solve the internal conflict and coordinate the election campaign AL has formed a nine-member central coordination team for the Barishal city polls to work in favour of AL-nominated mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah and his elder brother Abul Hasnat Abdullah, President of Barishal district AL and father of Sadiq Abdullah, has been made leader of the team.AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim has been made coordinator and Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain the joint convener.The six other members of the team are AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Industry and Commerce Affairs Secretary Siddiqur Rahman and central Members Golam Kabir Rabbani Chinu and Anisur Rahman.Setting all strategies and tactics of campaign the election coordination team of AL is working in full-swing in Barishal city. They are mainly focusing and emphasizing on the unity of party leaders and activists of the city and the district.In this regard, the outcome of Gazipur city elections will work as a good lesson for the ruling party camp in Barishal city, AL insiders said.Echoing this AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also coordinator of the central coordination team, told the Daily Observer, "Taking lesson from Gazipur city polls our leaders, activists and supporters are trying to build a congenial and cordial atmosphere for the party in the Barishal city for a good result. And we are mostly successful in this regard."He also said, "In Barshal city polls, no one of our party is against Boat symbol. May be some personal dissatisfaction was there over party nomination that crept in the media. But, no one went against party decision as rebel candidate here.""However, coordinating all stakeholders of Barishal city and district AL we already have solved the most confusions and discontents. Now, all leaders and their followers of Barishal district and city AL are working united for the party nominated candidate," Bahauddin Nasim added.