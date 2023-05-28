Video
BD-Nepal Power Trade

Country to import 50 MW from Nepal thru Indian transmission line

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh is going to get 50 MW of electricity from the Himalayan country by June as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is set to sign a power sector cooperation deal.

"India and Nepal are likely to firm up a formal arrangement to allow the Himalayan country to sell power to Bangladesh using the Indian transmission line during the official visit of Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda beginning on May 31," India Today reports.

If finalised, the arrangement between India and Nepal on power trade with Bangladesh will be among a clutch of other bilateral agreements to be inked between New Delhi and Kathmandu during Prachanda's forthcoming visit, it reads.

According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Nepal-Bangladesh power trade may make a small start which, it may start with 50 MW of power transmission between the two countries via India under the initiative of sub-regional cooperation in electricity sector.

For quite some years, both Nepal and Bangladesh are asking India to permit cross-border power trade using its transmission facility.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her official visit to India in September last year, had brought up with the Indian leadership the issue of importing power from Nepal and Bhutan via India.

The matter also figured during Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud's visit to Dhaka on May 13. He urged Bangladeshi companies to invest in Nepal's hydropower sector.

Addressing an event in Dhaka on May 13, Saud had said Nepal was encouraged by India's recent response in facilitating cross-border power cooperation.


