Taming inflation, widening  social safety net major planks of budget







Experts said, "There is no relief in the price of goods in the market. Many products are not being sold at government fixed prices. We are in a cycle of high inflation. As a result, common people have to face inflationary pressure. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is going to give the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on June 1, when many people will have cut their food. And this is the last budget and election budget of this government. The people of the country are looking at what message the Finance Minister will give for the low income people in that budget. The government wants to give some relief to the public."



However, the government has to increase the price of electricity and fuel to get the remaining installments of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan of US$4.7 billion. After the announcement of the budget, the price of electricity may be increased again. Inflation is already touching double digits. On the other hand, the dollar crisis that has been going on for about a year and a half is getting longer and longer.

In addition, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for a long time. Although initially there was no indication that the crisis would be so long. Amidst all these crises, the time for the general election is approaching. According to the rules of the constitution, the national parliament elections are supposed to be held at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year at the end of the term of the current government.



According to that, this government will be able to implement the first six months' chunk of the coming budget. The next new government will implement the rest in the next six months. This year's budget will be the 52nd budget of the country and the 24th budget of the Awami League-led government.



According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, Tk 120,000 crore can be allocated for the social safety net in the next fiscal year 2023-24. Tk 113,000 crore have been allocated to this sector in the current fiscal year. The government has 141 social safety net programmes. The plan for the next fiscal year is to increase the allocation for elderly people, widows and destitute women. The number of beneficiaries under this benefit will also be increased.



According to the draft plan, the allowance for senior citizens will be increased from Tk 500 to Tk 600 and will have about 580,000 beneficiaries, which is about 100,000 more than the current number. In this, the additional expenditure of the government will be Tk 761.42 crore. As a result, the total allocation will stand at Tk 4,305 crore. Allowance for widows and destitute women will be increased from Tk 500 to Tk 550 and 100,000 more names will be added to the list of beneficiaries. As a result, the total number of beneficiaries will reach Tk 25,750,000. For this additional expenditure will be Tk 216 crore. As a result, the total allocation will stand at Tk 1,711 crore.



However, the monthly allowance for poor disabled persons will remain Tk 850 as before. A total of 50,000 more names will be added to this list. As a result, the total number of beneficiaries will be 24,150,00. Currently around 100,000 disabled students are receiving stipends and this number will increase. The allocation for OMS (Open Market Sale), VGD (Vulnerable Group Feeding) and other programmes, which help the poor to buy food, will remain at the current Tk 19,000 crore.



ECNEC has already approved Tk 263,000 crore for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year. And the total income of this budget can be estimated at Tk 500,000 crore. Besides, ADP of Tk 11,674 crore has been approved for autonomous organizations or corporations. As in other years, in this year too, taking into consideration the country's resources, foreign financing and macroeconomic conditions, initiatives were taken to formulate the ADP for the fiscal year 2023-24.



Meanwhile, economic analysts say that the challenges to be faced in the upcoming 2023-24 budget are - inflation, increase in private investment, creation of new jobs. The number of unemployed in the country has increased a lot in the last few years. So, subsidy must be secured. Budget deficit should be reduced.



Besides, to bring the price of goods to a bearable level, inflation must be controlled. Similarly, a stable and strong reserve system should be developed for proper management of foreign exchange. Besides, to restore stability in the corrupt banking sector, the government must establish good governance in this sector.



Sources in the finance division say that some strategic changes will be made in the tax structure. So that it has a positive impact on the consumer goods market. Again the collection of government revenue also increases. By doing this, effective initiatives to reduce the price of food including rice, lentil, oil will be given.



Besides, election strategies, business and investment will be prioritized in the budget, which is ahead of the national parliament election. Accordingly, the work of budget formulation is going on. Meanwhile, some changes will be made in the tax structure to meet the conditions given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Sources said the government is going to give a budget of about Tk 761,000 crore for the next fiscal year 2023-24) to bring inflation and outstanding subsidy. Of this, Tk 500,000 crore will be met through revenue collection. Loans and grants will be accepted from various local and foreign sources to meet the remaining deficit of Tk 260,000 crore.



Sources said that the government is setting a total expenditure target of Tk 759,955 crore in the next fiscal year. This is 15.20 per cent of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the next fiscal year.



The government wants to earn a total of Tk 5,00,000 crore from NBR, non-NBR and non-tax revenues in the next fiscal year. In the current fiscal year it was Tk 433,000 crore. Accordingly, the revenue target in the next budget is increasing by about 15 per cent. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is targeting Tk 430,000 crore. In the current budget which was Tk 370,000 crore. That is, the NBR revenue target is being increased by 16.20 per cent. Apart from this, the government expects Tk 20,000 crore through non-NBR tax and Tk 50,000 crore from non-tax revenue sector. In the current budget, targets of Tk 18,000 crore and Tk 45,000 crore have been given in these two sectors respectively.

