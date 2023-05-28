Video
US visa policy to stop siphoning of money abroad: FM

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said the new US visa policy will help us to stop siphoning money from Bangladesh, there is nothing to worry about the new visa policy.

"Who takes (US) visa? Some politicians, big businessmen, or civil society leaders whose sons and daughters study abroad, make establishment there take visa, some rich people, and some government officials are also in the queue, those who are my political agents who will work in polling, they do not come to seek visa. Then what worries about it?" Momen asked.

He was replying the queries of reporters on the sidelines of a function titled "50 years of Bangladesh: Advances in health" at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium in the city.

"Bangladesh expects that the new US visa policy will not be applied arbitrarily in a non-objective manner," the Foreign Minister said.

Momen said those people who resort to violence, arson and destruction and their leadership needs to remain cautious. "You know who do this."

"We want to stop arson attacks. Once you see the faces of arson victims who survived, you will be very sad. You know who do that. Their leadership needs to remain careful," he said.

Momen said Bangladesh Awami League believes in people and democracy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday in a statement said "Bangladesh would like to view this announcement in the broader context of its government's unequivocal commitment to holding free and fair elections at all levels for upholding the country's democratic process."

Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, MoFA said, the government apparatus will take necessary measures to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference by any individual, group or entity to compromise the smooth and participatory conduct of the elections.

The electoral process will remain under strict vigilance, including by international observers as accredited by the Election Commission, according to the statement.

The government expects that the local undemocratic forces that resort to violence, arson and destruction would remain cautious and refrain from their misguided efforts to jeopardize the electoral process as mandated by the Constitution.

"It is entirely up to the people of Bangladesh to sustain the hard-earned democratic process, political stability and development gains in the country," MoFA said.


