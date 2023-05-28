Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka College 2 BCL leaders held for abduction, robbery

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Two BCL leaders have been arrested for kidnapping an official of a private company and snatching money from him at Dhaka College hall.

The victim of the incident Mehdi Hasan works as a quality controller in a private organization named Ayan Sigmind.

After being freed and taking treatment Mehdi filed a complaint with the Newmarket Police Station. A team from Newmarket police station arrested two members of the Dhaka College Chhatra League who were involved in the kidnapping.

The two arrested are Johnny Hasan, former BCL deputy secretary and  SM Shafiq, former vice president of the Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League and also former deputy sports secretary of BCL Central Committee.  Officer-in-charge of Newmarket police station Md. Shafiqul Goni confirmed the arrests.
He said, "Two people named Johnny and Shafiq have been arrested. The case is under investigation.  The process of arresting other accused is also underway."

According to the charge sheet of the case, the accused had been demanding money from the victim Mehdi for several days.  As Mehdi did not give them money, they took away two CC cameras, seven power banks, five cables, two camera stands at the junction of paved road under Mohammadpur police station near Bachila Bridge on May 25 evening.

Later, when the accused informed the victims, they came to collect their belongings and were then detained and beaten up and TK 3 lakh was demanded as ransom.

"At one point their money and ATM cards were snatched and ATM cards were credited," the allegation reads.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on int'l air travel
Dhaka College 2 BCL leaders held for abduction, robbery
JnU student sent to jail in forgery case
Zainul’s 47th death anniv today
AL in power by torturing BNP activists: Mosharraf
Nipun among 500 BNP leaders, activists sued
BNP leader Khokon among 30 sued, three held
BNP in trouble centring US visa policy: Quader


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft