Dhaka College 2 BCL leaders held for abduction, robbery







The victim of the incident Mehdi Hasan works as a quality controller in a private organization named Ayan Sigmind.



After being freed and taking treatment Mehdi filed a complaint with the Newmarket Police Station. A team from Newmarket police station arrested two members of the Dhaka College Chhatra League who were involved in the kidnapping.

The two arrested are Johnny Hasan, former BCL deputy secretary and SM Shafiq, former vice president of the Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League and also former deputy sports secretary of BCL Central Committee. Officer-in-charge of Newmarket police station Md. Shafiqul Goni confirmed the arrests.

He said, "Two people named Johnny and Shafiq have been arrested. The case is under investigation. The process of arresting other accused is also underway."



According to the charge sheet of the case, the accused had been demanding money from the victim Mehdi for several days. As Mehdi did not give them money, they took away two CC cameras, seven power banks, five cables, two camera stands at the junction of paved road under Mohammadpur police station near Bachila Bridge on May 25 evening.



Later, when the accused informed the victims, they came to collect their belongings and were then detained and beaten up and TK 3 lakh was demanded as ransom.



"At one point their money and ATM cards were snatched and ATM cards were credited," the allegation reads. �UNB



