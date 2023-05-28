Video
JnU student sent to jail in forgery case

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Court Correspondent

Jagannath University student Sajib Ahmad, who was arrested for   forging the signature of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Dean and Department's Chairman, was sent to jail on Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed order as Kotwali police produced him after a one-day remand.

Sub Inspector Hasan Matubbar of Kotwali Police Station, also the Investigation Officer ((IO) of the case, had produced the student in the court after a day's remand.

Accused Sajib Ahmad, a student of Islamic Studies Department of the university, was arrested on Wednesday from the proctor's office.

He allegedly forged the signatures to use them for applying for changing the department.


