JnU student sent to jail in forgery case

Jagannath University student Sajib Ahmad, who was arrested for forging the signature of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Dean and Department's Chairman, was sent to jail on Saturday.Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed order as Kotwali police produced him after a one-day remand.Sub Inspector Hasan Matubbar of Kotwali Police Station, also the Investigation Officer ((IO) of the case, had produced the student in the court after a day's remand.Accused Sajib Ahmad, a student of Islamic Studies Department of the university, was arrested on Wednesday from the proctor's office.He allegedly forged the signatures to use them for applying for changing the department.