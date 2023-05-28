Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zainul’s 47th death anniv today

Prez pays tributes

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Zainul’s 47th death anniv today

Zainul’s 47th death anniv today

Today is the 47th death anniversary of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin. Zainul Abedin was a highly acclaimed artist in Bangladesh and his works were widely recognized in the international arena. President Mohammed Shahabuddin issued a message paying tributes to late Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin on the eve of the great artist's death anniversary.

In his message, the head of the state said the natural beauty of rural Bengal, the simple life of the common people, the misery and the struggle of the people were the main theme of Abedin's paintings.

Born in Mymensingh in 1914, Zainul Abedin grew up in the serene landscape by the river Brahmaputra that acted as a source of inspiration to the artist. In 1933, the artist enrolled at Calcutta Government Art School. Later, he joined the faculty of the same institute after his graduation.

"Famine Sketches", a series of paintings Abedin made in 1943, addressed the dearth of food created by the British Raj. Bengal was affected the most by the famine. That series earned Abedin international acclaim.

In 1975, Zainul Abedin set up a folk museum at Sonargaon, and a permanent gallery in Mymensingh (Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Sangrahashala) to display some of his works. He became actively involved in a movement to preserve the cultural heritage of Bengal. Abedin died in 1976 in Dhaka.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on int'l air travel
Dhaka College 2 BCL leaders held for abduction, robbery
JnU student sent to jail in forgery case
Zainul’s 47th death anniv today
AL in power by torturing BNP activists: Mosharraf
Nipun among 500 BNP leaders, activists sued
BNP leader Khokon among 30 sued, three held
BNP in trouble centring US visa policy: Quader


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft