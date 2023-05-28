

Zainul’s 47th death anniv today



In his message, the head of the state said the natural beauty of rural Bengal, the simple life of the common people, the misery and the struggle of the people were the main theme of Abedin's paintings.



Born in Mymensingh in 1914, Zainul Abedin grew up in the serene landscape by the river Brahmaputra that acted as a source of inspiration to the artist. In 1933, the artist enrolled at Calcutta Government Art School. Later, he joined the faculty of the same institute after his graduation.

"Famine Sketches", a series of paintings Abedin made in 1943, addressed the dearth of food created by the British Raj. Bengal was affected the most by the famine. That series earned Abedin international acclaim.



In 1975, Zainul Abedin set up a folk museum at Sonargaon, and a permanent gallery in Mymensingh (Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Sangrahashala) to display some of his works. He became actively involved in a movement to preserve the cultural heritage of Bengal. Abedin died in 1976 in Dhaka. �BSS



Today is the 47th death anniversary of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin. Zainul Abedin was a highly acclaimed artist in Bangladesh and his works were widely recognized in the international arena. President Mohammed Shahabuddin issued a message paying tributes to late Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin on the eve of the great artist's death anniversary.In his message, the head of the state said the natural beauty of rural Bengal, the simple life of the common people, the misery and the struggle of the people were the main theme of Abedin's paintings.Born in Mymensingh in 1914, Zainul Abedin grew up in the serene landscape by the river Brahmaputra that acted as a source of inspiration to the artist. In 1933, the artist enrolled at Calcutta Government Art School. Later, he joined the faculty of the same institute after his graduation."Famine Sketches", a series of paintings Abedin made in 1943, addressed the dearth of food created by the British Raj. Bengal was affected the most by the famine. That series earned Abedin international acclaim.In 1975, Zainul Abedin set up a folk museum at Sonargaon, and a permanent gallery in Mymensingh (Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Sangrahashala) to display some of his works. He became actively involved in a movement to preserve the cultural heritage of Bengal. Abedin died in 1976 in Dhaka. �BSS