Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL in power by torturing BNP activists: Mosharraf

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

AL in power by torturing BNP activists: Mosharraf

AL in power by torturing BNP activists: Mosharraf

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandker Mosharraf Hossain said on Saturday, "Awami League government is in power by torturing and arresting BNP leaders and activists."

Speaking at a protest rally, held to realise 10-point demand he said, "The government has once again started to file false cases against BNP leaders and activists across the country to stay in power by force."

The BNP held rallies in 15 districts and metropolitan cities, including the capital's Naya Paltan  as part of the movement for restoration of democracy.

"But they will not be able to implement their blue print of vote rigging. People of the country have already expressed their distrust on this government. To restore the right to vote, we must prepare for the movement," Mosharraf added.

Pointing out that people are holding sit in demonstrations against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government at home and abroad, he said, "No election held under her government was fair. Knowing that there is no way to stop BNP, they conducted farcical elections in 2014 and 2018."

Mosharraf said, now the government wanted to cling to power by using Electronic Voting Machines in elections." He said that Awami League has taken away the voting  and democratic rights of the people.

 It destroyed the country's economy by laundering money. The government failed to prevent skyrocketing essential prices.

"The government has no responsibility towards the people, because it wasnot elected by the people," he added.  

Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP organisd a mass meeting at Naya Paltan to realise the 10-point demand including resignation of the government and  release of detained BNP leaders and activists including Member Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South  BNP Rafiqul Alam Majnu.

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas criticised Awami League  (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader for saying  that AL will not henceforth hold peace rallies but will resist and confront BNP.

BNP leaders and activists leading  processions started to gather in front of the party office at Naya Paltan from midday. The authorities deployed additional law enforcement personnel at Naya Paltan before BNP began its protest meeting.

 BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's adviser Monirul Haque Chowdhury said that the people of Gazipur proved that Awami League had no right to remain in power.

"People don't like Awami League because of its  misdeeds," he told a rally in Mourail area of Brahmanbaria,  organised by Brahmanbaria district BNP.

Monirul Haque Chowdhury said that BNP's  movement is participatory and peaceful.

He described Awami League as foreign-oriented party.

The BNP announced four-day movement for 82 organisational units.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on int'l air travel
Dhaka College 2 BCL leaders held for abduction, robbery
JnU student sent to jail in forgery case
Zainul’s 47th death anniv today
AL in power by torturing BNP activists: Mosharraf
Nipun among 500 BNP leaders, activists sued
BNP leader Khokon among 30 sued, three held
BNP in trouble centring US visa policy: Quader


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft