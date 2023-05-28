

AL in power by torturing BNP activists: Mosharraf



Speaking at a protest rally, held to realise 10-point demand he said, "The government has once again started to file false cases against BNP leaders and activists across the country to stay in power by force."



The BNP held rallies in 15 districts and metropolitan cities, including the capital's Naya Paltan as part of the movement for restoration of democracy.

"But they will not be able to implement their blue print of vote rigging. People of the country have already expressed their distrust on this government. To restore the right to vote, we must prepare for the movement," Mosharraf added.



Pointing out that people are holding sit in demonstrations against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government at home and abroad, he said, "No election held under her government was fair. Knowing that there is no way to stop BNP, they conducted farcical elections in 2014 and 2018."



Mosharraf said, now the government wanted to cling to power by using Electronic Voting Machines in elections." He said that Awami League has taken away the voting and democratic rights of the people.



It destroyed the country's economy by laundering money. The government failed to prevent skyrocketing essential prices.



"The government has no responsibility towards the people, because it wasnot elected by the people," he added.



Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP organisd a mass meeting at Naya Paltan to realise the 10-point demand including resignation of the government and release of detained BNP leaders and activists including Member Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Rafiqul Alam Majnu.



BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas criticised Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader for saying that AL will not henceforth hold peace rallies but will resist and confront BNP.



BNP leaders and activists leading processions started to gather in front of the party office at Naya Paltan from midday. The authorities deployed additional law enforcement personnel at Naya Paltan before BNP began its protest meeting.



BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's adviser Monirul Haque Chowdhury said that the people of Gazipur proved that Awami League had no right to remain in power.



"People don't like Awami League because of its misdeeds," he told a rally in Mourail area of Brahmanbaria, organised by Brahmanbaria district BNP.



Monirul Haque Chowdhury said that BNP's movement is participatory and peaceful.



He described Awami League as foreign-oriented party.



The BNP announced four-day movement for 82 organisational units.



