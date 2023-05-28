Nipun among 500 BNP leaders, activists sued





A case has been filed against more than 500 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) including Nipun Roy Chowdhury for vandalsing Awami League office and attack on the party men in Dhaka's Keraniganj on Friday.



Local Awami League man Sumon Miah filed the case with Keraniganj Police Station on Saturday noon.





Police, however, arrested nine BNP leaders and workers on Friday night. They were sent to court seeking remand.



"We are trying to arrest the FIR-listed accused," said investigation officer Ashiqur Rahman. A group of BNP activists led by Nipun on Friday morning attacked Awami League office in Keraniganj. At least 20-25 AL men were injured in the incident.



A case has been filed against more than 500 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) including Nipun Roy Chowdhury for vandalsing Awami League office and attack on the party men in Dhaka's Keraniganj on Friday.Local Awami League man Sumon Miah filed the case with Keraniganj Police Station on Saturday noon.The police station OC Mamunur Rashid said, "A case was filed on Saturday against more than 500 BNP men mentioning the names of the party executive committee members Adv Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Haji Nazim Uddin Master, Dhaka district BNP president Khandoker Ashfaq for attacking AL men and vandalised their office".Police, however, arrested nine BNP leaders and workers on Friday night. They were sent to court seeking remand."We are trying to arrest the FIR-listed accused," said investigation officer Ashiqur Rahman. A group of BNP activists led by Nipun on Friday morning attacked Awami League office in Keraniganj. At least 20-25 AL men were injured in the incident.