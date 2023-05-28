Video
JCD Leaders Murder

BNP leader Khokon among 30 sued, three held

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent


NARSINGDI, May 27: Three people, including Narsingdi Juba Dal president, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of two Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders.

At least 30 BNP leaders and activists, including BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, were sued in this connection, according to a news portal.
Earlier, a 71-member committee of the JCD district unit was announced around four months ago. Several clashes occurred between the office bearers of the newly formed committee and those who were deprived in the committee.

The deprived JCD men brought out a procession, in favour of a district BNP programme scheduled to be held on  May 27 near the house of the BNP's joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokan in Chinishpur area of sadar upazila around 3:45pm on Thursday.


