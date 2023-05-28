Video
BNP in trouble centring US visa policy: Quader

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is in trouble centring the new visa policy of the United States (US).

"Elections will be held in a free and fair manner (during the incumbent government's tenure). So, neither Awami League nor Sheikh Hasina has any headache over any visa policy or sanctions," he said.

Quader was addressing as the chief guest a protest rally organised by Dhaka City North AL at Madhya Badda.

He said an example of free and fair elections has been created through Gazipur City Corporation polls.
The AL general secretary said the 'final game' will be played in the next general elections between 'boat' and 'sheaf of paddy'. "The people don't want sheaf of paddy," he said.

 In the new visa policy, the US said it will not issue visa to anyone who obstructs fair polls, he added.

Expressing hope that the next polls to four cities will also be fair, he said: "We have a benefit in the US visa policy. BNP so far lodged complaints to the US. They (BNP) said sanctions will be issued.

 But where is the sanction? Now sanction is against BNP as they always want to create unrest through vandalism and arson terrorism. So, they are in fear over the new policy."

Pointing to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he asked why the BNP leader fears elections.

"Actually, BNP fears Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she is the most popular leader. Sheikh Hasina works for the improvement of the people's fate," he said.

Quader said if anyone wants to obstruct the polls, he or she will be dealt with strong hands.    �UNB


