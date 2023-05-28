Video
Sunday, 28 May, 2023
Home Back Page

Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline

65pc works so far completed

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 27: Over 65 per cent works of the 246km-long Chattogram-Dhaka Oil Pipeline have so far been completed, Project Director Col Jahangir Hussain told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

The deadline for completion of the project has been extended to December 2024. Earlier the deadline was December 2022.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources approved the proposal for extension of deadline in December last year, BPC sources said.

The BPC also submitted a proposal for enhancement of the project cost to Tk 3,172 crore last year. But presently, BPC is trying to increase the project cost over 100 crore more for extension of deadline as well as the increase of dollar value. As a result, total cost of the project will enhance to Tk 3,300 crore.

So, it is now under consideration of the Ministry, BPC sources said.

The project had been approved in 2018 for completion in December 2020. But failing to complete the project, the deadline had been extended to December 2022. This time also the implementation of the project could not be completed due to acquisition of land, Russia-Ukraine war etc.

The installation of the pipeline has been progressing in four spots from Chattogram to Dhaka including the beginning at Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla and Munshiganj.

 BPC had taken the project for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka in an attempt to check pilferage and ensure its quick supply.

Presently, from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj, oil tankers usually transport oil through waterways to the depots in the country's northern areas including Baghabari (Pabna), Chilmari (Kurigram) and north-western Chachna Bazar (Sunamganj).

The 237.71km-long 16-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from BPC's Patenga tank terminal to Godnail tank terminal in Narayanganj.

Besides, the BPC will install another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah.

Another 59.23km-long 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will also be set up to Chandpur areas later on. The oil transportation pipeline will be secured as it will be three-LPE (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated pipeline.

Once the pipeline is installed, it will help cut time in oil delivery to end-users, traffic congestion and accidents during transportation and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strike.

BPC sources further said, Dhaka and its adjacent areas consume nearly two million tonnes of oil a year.

Some 200 oil tankers are used to transport nearly 90 per cent of oil through waterways.

Currently, Bangladesh depends on coastal tankers, railway wagons and tank-lorries to carry refined oils to end-users after import from global suppliers into Chattogram depots as it has no major oil-carrying pipeline.

Small barges, mostly owned by the private sector, also carry petroleum products on various river routes.


