Home Back Page

KCC Election

Campaign begins in full swing

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 27: Campaign for Khulna City Corporation (KCC) polls began in full swing on Saturday through the distribution of election symbols among the mayoral and councillor aspirants.

The election office in Khulna released the final list of contenders on Friday. The numbers of contenders are 179.

Four are contesting for the mayoral post, 136 are contesting for 31 ward councillor posts, and 39 women are vying for 10 reserved seats.

Supporters of many councillor candidates brought out processions on the occasion.

Besides, Khurshid Ahmed Tona and ZA Mahmud Don have already declared as the councillors in Ward No 13 and 24 respectively as no other candidates are contesting in both wards, Returning Officer Md Alauddin of KCC polls said in a press release.

All four mayoral and councillor candidates have begun election campaign despite of rain.

AL backed mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque exchanged views with the members of Sonadanga Residential Welfare Society, Magura District Welfare Association, and Swadhinata Journalists Association in the city on Saturday.

Khaleque, also the president of AL city unit and immediate past KCC mayor has said development works of Tk 1,400 crore is ongoing. Khulna will look a green, clean and smart city after completion of development works within six months.

He urged voters to re-elect him by giving vote to boat symbol to complete his unfinished works.

Jaitiya party backed candidate Shafiqul Islam Modhu exchanged views with voters at city's Gallyamari and Sheikhpara bazar area while Islami Andolon Bangladesh candidate Moulana Abdul Auwal at city's Daulatpur area.


