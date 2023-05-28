Body of elderly man recovered in city







The deceased, aged around 60, was apparently a vagabond.



Md Mahmudul Hasan, a sub-inspector of Shahbag police station, said on information they recovered the body outside the boundary of the HC opposite to Education Bhaban around 10am. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital Morgue for autopsy, he said.

The cause of death will be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI said adding that they were also trying to know the identity of the deceased. �UNB



