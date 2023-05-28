Man dies from electrocution in city







The deceased was identified as Alam Mia, 45, owner of the garage and son of Shanu Mia of Bhola district. He used to live with his family in Kunipara area as a tenant.



Quoting family members, inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police camp, said Alam Mia got electrocuted while charging a battery at his garage around 7 am and fell unconscious.

Later, he was taken to DMCH where doctors pronounced him dead. �UNB



