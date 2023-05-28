Killing of kittens at DU triggers social media







Witnesses said the kittens were found dead on Friday near the pond which separates the dormitories, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Kabi Jasimuddin Hall.



Shakil Hossain, a student, said some of his friends captured some photos of the kittens on Thursday evening and uploaded them on Facebook, and they swiftly went viral.

"The next morning, when I came back to the spot, I saw crows feasting on the carcasses and the mother cat pacing around restlessly," he said.



Zahid Hossain, a self-proclaimed animal rights activist and a resident of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, alleged that the staff members of his dormitory may have killed the kittens.

�bdnews24.com



The discovery of four slain kittens on the Dhaka University campus has triggered outrage on social media.Witnesses said the kittens were found dead on Friday near the pond which separates the dormitories, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Kabi Jasimuddin Hall.Shakil Hossain, a student, said some of his friends captured some photos of the kittens on Thursday evening and uploaded them on Facebook, and they swiftly went viral."The next morning, when I came back to the spot, I saw crows feasting on the carcasses and the mother cat pacing around restlessly," he said.Zahid Hossain, a self-proclaimed animal rights activist and a resident of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, alleged that the staff members of his dormitory may have killed the kittens.�bdnews24.com