Digital transformation of education essential to build smart BD: Jabbar





Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that digital transformation of education is essential for building smart Bangladesh.



He said this while speaking as the chief guest at an exchange meeting on the 'Empowering Girls Through Education (EGE)' programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Thursday.

Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), Save the Children and Friendship jointly organized the exchange meeting. The Hempel Foundation has supported the programme.

The programme was conducted by the former adviser to the caretaker government and the executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) Rasheda K Chowdhury besides Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta presided over the event. Chairman of NCTB Prof Md Farhadul Islam was the special guest in the event.



Minister Jabbar said on the occasion, "Every child in every school in this country should have a digital device in his hands. Without giving digital devices to every student to create smart people, we can never reach the goal of creating a smart Bangladesh. If our students are given opportunities, they can surpass any benchmark in the world."



Under that programme, 12,536 female students of class IV and V of 120 schools in Kurigram and Jamalpur are supported in Bengali, English and Mathematics education using e-content through virtual learning platform before and after class time.



Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that digital transformation of education is essential for building smart Bangladesh.He said this while speaking as the chief guest at an exchange meeting on the 'Empowering Girls Through Education (EGE)' programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Thursday.Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), Save the Children and Friendship jointly organized the exchange meeting. The Hempel Foundation has supported the programme.The programme was conducted by the former adviser to the caretaker government and the executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) Rasheda K Chowdhury besides Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta presided over the event. Chairman of NCTB Prof Md Farhadul Islam was the special guest in the event.Minister Jabbar said on the occasion, "Every child in every school in this country should have a digital device in his hands. Without giving digital devices to every student to create smart people, we can never reach the goal of creating a smart Bangladesh. If our students are given opportunities, they can surpass any benchmark in the world."Under that programme, 12,536 female students of class IV and V of 120 schools in Kurigram and Jamalpur are supported in Bengali, English and Mathematics education using e-content through virtual learning platform before and after class time.