Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:12 AM
RAB arrests two members of juvenile gang over school student murder

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Friday arrested two suspected leaders of of a juvenile gang in the murder case of 14-year-old school student Kishore Siam.

The arrestees are Shantanur Hossain Rubel alias Potato Rubel, 27, and Mosiur Rahman Rocky, 28.

Two teams of RAB-4 and RAB-8 conducted separate operations in Savar and Barishal's Bakerganj and arrested them.

ASP Mazharul Islam, media officer of RAB-4, confirmed the development on Saturday afternoon.

According to ASP Mazharul Islam, the incident occurred on the night of May 21 in the Lalkuti area of Mirpur.

A school student named Siam was alone and he was attacked with sharp weapons by some youths.

Local residents rescued him and rushed him to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Subsequently, Siam's mother filed a murder case.

ASP Mazharul Islam also said that the arrestees confessed to their involvement in the murder during questioning.

They are known to be leaders of a youth gang operating in the Darus Salam Lalkuti area.

"They were involved n various criminal activities, including murder, robbery, and theft. Several cases, including that of murder, robbery, theft, and robbery, have been filed against them at the local police stations," he said.

Legal action is being taken against them, he added.     �UNB


