Ctg BNP condemns attack on Noman’s convoy

CHATTOGRAM, May 27: Chattogram BNP President Dr Shahadat Hossain and Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar condemned and protested the attack on BNP Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman's convoy on his way to BNP rally in Khagrachari.The rally was brought with 10-point demands including rise in prices of daily necessities, totalitarian corruption, electricity load-shedding, arrests, elections under non-partisan neutral government as part of the central program.In a joint statement, they said, 'The whole country has now become a sanctuary of terrorism due to brutal repression and disregard for people's democratic rights. The Awami League have turned the independent state into a valley of death with their hands stained with blood through terrorist attacks on BNP activists across the country. The government has plunged the entire country into an abyss of insecurity.'The leaders strongly protested this heinous attack and demanded that the attackers to be brought under justice.