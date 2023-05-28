Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ctg BNP condemns attack on Noman’s convoy

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 27: Chattogram BNP President Dr Shahadat Hossain and Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar condemned and protested the attack on BNP Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman's convoy on his way to BNP rally in Khagrachari.

The rally was brought with 10-point demands including rise in prices of daily necessities, totalitarian corruption, electricity load-shedding, arrests, elections under non-partisan neutral government as part of the central program.

In a joint statement, they said, 'The whole country has now become a sanctuary of terrorism due to brutal repression and disregard for people's democratic rights. The Awami League have turned the independent state into a valley of death with their hands stained with blood through terrorist attacks on BNP activists across the country. The government has plunged the entire country into an abyss of insecurity.'

The leaders strongly protested this heinous attack and demanded that the attackers to be brought under justice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body of elderly man recovered in city
Man dies from electrocution in city
Killing of kittens at DU triggers social media
Digital transformation of education essential to build smart BD: Jabbar
61 more Covid-19 cases reported
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
RAB arrests two members of juvenile gang over school student murder
Ctg BNP condemns attack on Noman’s convoy


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft