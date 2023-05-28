Human trafficking gang held in Cox’s Bazar







The five human traffickers were Zahid, 30, son of Selim, Jamal, 38, son of Hashem, Hazera, 50, wife of Amin Sharif, Yunus, 24, son of Ali zohr and Dwin Islam, son of Mohammad Shah.



Among the Myanmar nationals, six were women, six men and seven children. �UNB

Tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive at the house of one Amin Sharif around 11:10 pm and arrested them , said Abdul Halim, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.



All of them entered the Bangladesh territory illegally through Teknaf border. UNB



COX'S BAZAR, May 27: Police in a drive arrested suspected five members of a human trafficking gang and 19 Myanmar nationals from a house in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Friday night for intrusion into the country.The five human traffickers were Zahid, 30, son of Selim, Jamal, 38, son of Hashem, Hazera, 50, wife of Amin Sharif, Yunus, 24, son of Ali zohr and Dwin Islam, son of Mohammad Shah.Among the Myanmar nationals, six were women, six men and seven children. �UNBTipped off, a team of police conducted a drive at the house of one Amin Sharif around 11:10 pm and arrested them , said Abdul Halim, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.All of them entered the Bangladesh territory illegally through Teknaf border. UNB