VAT on ballpoint pens not justified







In this year's budget, the government is going to impose a 15 percent value added tax (Musak) or VAT on ballpoint pens, one of the most important tools of education.



Finance Ministry and National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources have confirmed this information. Imposition of VAT on basic educational materials is not justified. This will put pressure on the students' families.

Meanwhile, students and parents are in trouble due to the unbridled price hike of educational materials even before the budget. The price of each ingredient has increased by around 25 to 30 percent. If the price increases again, the parents of the students will find it difficult. The government should pay attention to low excise duty, VAT and other duties on the basic components of education materials like ball pen, paper, pencil, razor etc.



Because, these are essential materials for all students studying in educational institutions.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID) Dear SirIn this year's budget, the government is going to impose a 15 percent value added tax (Musak) or VAT on ballpoint pens, one of the most important tools of education.Finance Ministry and National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources have confirmed this information. Imposition of VAT on basic educational materials is not justified. This will put pressure on the students' families.Meanwhile, students and parents are in trouble due to the unbridled price hike of educational materials even before the budget. The price of each ingredient has increased by around 25 to 30 percent. If the price increases again, the parents of the students will find it difficult. The government should pay attention to low excise duty, VAT and other duties on the basic components of education materials like ball pen, paper, pencil, razor etc.Because, these are essential materials for all students studying in educational institutions.Ashikujaman SyedResearch Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)