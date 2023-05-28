US, Bangladesh’s intentions match to hold fair elections







Even defeated candidate, Azmat Ullah Khan, who was nominated by the ruling party, Awami League, described it as unprecedented, fair and free from any sort of influence and intimidation. This is an oddity, because, in our alienated polities conceding defeat in a poll sans allegations is quite unusual.



However, it has been proven again and again that our government has the ability and commitment to holding the upcoming national parliament elections acceptable to all. The next parliament polls are most likely to take place by the end of this year or in the first month of the next year.

To say the least, Gazipur election was the reflection of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resolve and determination to present the country's people a free and fair national election. As we know that she is a woman of her words and thus she will keep her commitment.



Evidently, had she not meant it, she could not have said that international observers would be invited to monitor the elections. She also reiterated her commitment to creating a level-playing field for all to participate in the elections.



To add to evidence, the government has already welcomed the measures taken by the United States in regard with its changed visa policy under which there could be visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.



The US intention does match with our government's commitment. Its new visa policy is to ensure free, fair, participatory and acceptable parliamentary elections that have long been assured by our government.



Now it is clear and unambiguous that an acceptable election could take place under the present government without a shadow of a doubt.



But the opposition parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party have still stuck to their stand for a polls' time 'caretaker government' that is illegal by any measures and judgments.



They may argue that once the national election was held under the caretaker government. So, why can't it take place again under that arrangement? They must understand that the then military government and the current elected government are not the same ones.



Now the opposition parties have tenaciously been threatening to boycott the upcoming parliament elections as they did in 2014. If it does happen, is it the responsibility of the government to bring them back to the elections?



We believe that it is not the new US visa policy that aims to make the government hold a fair election, instead, it is rather our government's commitment to arrange a poll acceptable to all.



We also hope that the Election Commission will be able to hold a violence-free parliament election akin to Gazipur.



Gazipur City mayoral election took place in a free and fair atmosphere with no one raising any irregularities in it.Even defeated candidate, Azmat Ullah Khan, who was nominated by the ruling party, Awami League, described it as unprecedented, fair and free from any sort of influence and intimidation. This is an oddity, because, in our alienated polities conceding defeat in a poll sans allegations is quite unusual.However, it has been proven again and again that our government has the ability and commitment to holding the upcoming national parliament elections acceptable to all. The next parliament polls are most likely to take place by the end of this year or in the first month of the next year.To say the least, Gazipur election was the reflection of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resolve and determination to present the country's people a free and fair national election. As we know that she is a woman of her words and thus she will keep her commitment.Evidently, had she not meant it, she could not have said that international observers would be invited to monitor the elections. She also reiterated her commitment to creating a level-playing field for all to participate in the elections.To add to evidence, the government has already welcomed the measures taken by the United States in regard with its changed visa policy under which there could be visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.The US intention does match with our government's commitment. Its new visa policy is to ensure free, fair, participatory and acceptable parliamentary elections that have long been assured by our government.Now it is clear and unambiguous that an acceptable election could take place under the present government without a shadow of a doubt.But the opposition parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party have still stuck to their stand for a polls' time 'caretaker government' that is illegal by any measures and judgments.They may argue that once the national election was held under the caretaker government. So, why can't it take place again under that arrangement? They must understand that the then military government and the current elected government are not the same ones.Now the opposition parties have tenaciously been threatening to boycott the upcoming parliament elections as they did in 2014. If it does happen, is it the responsibility of the government to bring them back to the elections?We believe that it is not the new US visa policy that aims to make the government hold a fair election, instead, it is rather our government's commitment to arrange a poll acceptable to all.We also hope that the Election Commission will be able to hold a violence-free parliament election akin to Gazipur.