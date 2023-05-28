Saint Martin is the centre of blue economy







The concept of a blue economy is still in its early stages, with no complete description that would be useful from an operational standpoint. The Blue Economy views oceans and seas as "Development Spaces" where spatial planning merges conservation, sustainable use of living resources, oil and mineral richness extraction, bio-prospecting, sustainable energy generation, and maritime transportation. The blue economy was defined at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (UNCSD) in Rio de Janeiro in 2012 as an ocean economy that aspires to "improve human well-being and social equity while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcity." The "Future We Want" conclusion document emphasizes the ocean's contribution to growth, noting, "We emphasize the importance of the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans and seas and their resources for sustainable development." The ocean economy, at its core, refers to the decoupling of socioeconomic development from environmental damage. Efficiency and optimization of natural marine resources within ecological boundaries in this regard.



From the existing literature, the idea of a blue economy is subject to numerous interpretations of the coverage of activities, geographical regions, and sectors; an indicative list of sectors and the activities that fall inside those sectors is given below:

Coastal inhabitants that live near coral reefs rely on them for food and a living. More than 100 countries have coral reef-fringed coasts, and about half a billion people live near reefs. Coral reefs provide income and job opportunities through fishing, recreation, and other extractive businesses including live reef fish for the aquarium trade and coal mining. Although coral reefs cover less than 1% of the worldwide sea surface, they are home to a diverse array of marine species and provide numerous ecological services that human's value. A single reef can support up to 200 coral types, 300 fish species, and 10,000 to 100,000 invertebrate species. Coral reefs provide ecosystem services such as land formation, coastal protection, and recreational opportunities. The bulk of St. Martin's Island people, the tourism sector, artisanal fishermen from the island, and the Teknaf area rely heavily on the coral reefs, hence the health and sustainable usage of the reef is critical for the island and surrounding territories. Despite the fact that coral reefs are a very valued economic resource, there has been no research in Bangladesh on the value of coral reef resources, nor has there been any research that compares such values to the cost of establishing and/or upgrading resource management regulations.



In recent years, the island has become one of the country's most popular tourist sites. Natural beauty, service quality, adventure, and relaxation options were discovered to be the attractions that pull travellers to Saint Martin over other places. Due to its stunning topography and seascapes, as well as coral colonies in crystal clear water, the island attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year for tourism and recreational activities. Because environmental resources are considered public commodities, they are frequently underestimated and, at worst, viewed as free goods, resulting in their overuse. Individuals in a given situation will likely make decisions that provide them with the greatest utility. The value of a reef environment can be calculated based on how much it is worth to the people who utilize it or cherish its presence. Flying and playing in the foamy sea of white Gangchils on the sea passage from Teknaf to Saint Martin Island will provide an introduction to the future boundless joys. Although it is made up of seven distinct communities, each one is intertwined in a single thread-like pearl necklace. With a cup of tea in hand, you may watch the best sunset of your life from the island's west shore in the afternoon. There is no other place to delve into Saint Martin than West Beach. Spend the day on East Beach. When the first rays of the light strike your eyes while climbing Myanmar's highlands, East Beach takes on a magnificent appearance.



Marine Manufacturing includes Boat manufacturing, sail making, net manufacturing, boat, and ship manufacturing and repairing, marine instrumentation, aquaculture technology, water construction, and marine industrial engineering.



Bangladesh has been earning a huge amount of money from the blue economy however there is no feasible story behind this. In the year 2020 spring "The East-West University, Department of Economics" organized a field trip to Saint Martin to analyze their socioeconomic status as well as their business strategy and how they are getting benefits from their business" and so forth. We have identified multiple reasons why businessmen are not getting huge benefits from it.



Professor & Dean Dr. A.K. Enamul Haque explained that "Bangladesh has a huge amount of blue economic resources however we are not able to enter into the profit-maximizing conditions."



