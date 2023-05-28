13 killed, 19 injured in separate road mishaps







GAZIPUR: A man and his son were killed after being crushed under the wheels of a lorry truck on the Mirerbazar-Ulukhola road in Pubail Police Station (PS) area of the district on Friday afternoon.



The accident took place in Tiya Purba Para area under the PS at around 3:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Jalil Hossain, 64, and his son Md Shaheed, 14, hailed from Jalkata Village of Sreebardi Upazila in Sherpur District. They lived in Pubail area of Gazipur.



According to police and local sources, Jalil used to beg with his physically-challenged son sitting on a wheelchair. In the afternoon, a speedy lorry truck from Narayanganj ran over the duo when they were begging along the roadside. Both of them died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck and arrested its driver. The arrested truck driver is Shri Sujan Malla, 35, hails from Madarganj Upazila of Jamalpur District. He used to live in a rented house in Naojor area of the municipality,

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Pubail PS Milton Kumar Kundu confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



CUMILLA: Three people including two members of a family were killed and four others injured as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 36, and his elder sister Saleha Begum, 46, residents of Daudkandi Upazila; and Rohana Akhter, 32, of Afarkanda Village in Chandpur District.



According to police and local sources, a Dhaka-bound bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Chandpur regional highway in Kabichandradi area at around 1 pm, leaving seven people injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Gouripur Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Al Amin, Saleha Begum and Rohana Akhter dead.



Relatives of the two deceased said Al Amin had taken her sister to Dhaka to see a doctor. They were returning to their house from Gouripur riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at noon, they said.



Police seized the bus, however, driver and helper of the bus managed to flee the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daudkandi Model PS Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.



HABIGANJ: Three women were killed and at least 15 injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Bahubal Upazila of the district early Friday.



The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Mouchak area of the upazila at around 2 am.

The deceased were identified as Manjila Begum, 45, Tanzila Begum, 35, and Shahinur Begum, 45. All of them were the residents of Gabindapur Village.



Police and local sources said a pickup van carrying 18 passengers of Gabindapur Village was going towards Hazrat Shahjalal Mazar Sharif in Sylhet. When the vehicle reached Bahubal, it collided head-on with a stone-laden truck.



Three died on the spot and 15 others injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



The injured were rescued and admitted to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex, Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital and Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.



Bahubal PS OC Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



KUSHTIA: Two teenage boys were killed when a bus collided head-on with their motorcycle near Paikpara Mirzapur Village in Khoksa Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



The deceased were identified as Abu Musa, 18, and Parvez Hossain, 18. Both of them were eleventh graders at Abu Taleb Degree College in Shomspur Union of the upazila.



Khoksa PS SI Mozammel Haque said the accident occurred when the Kushtia-bound motorcycle collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction on the Kushtia-Rajbari road at around 1:30 pm, which left the duo dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



However, the bus driver and other staffs fled the scene following the accident, the OC added.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alam Badsha, 35, son of Yusuf Ali, a resident of Holkhana Sadodob area under Sadar Upazila in the district.

Local sources said a motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Borobhita Khejurertol area at noon, which left motorcyclist Alam Badsha dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Fulbari PS OC (Investigation) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Ripon Chandra Roy, 18, son of Biren Chandra Roy, a resident of Yakub Chairman Para in Khamar Satnala Village under Satnala Union of the upazila.



Local sources said Ripon was returning home from Chinibashdanga Bazar at around 7:45 pm riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a standing tractor loaded with bricks from behind after losing its control over the steering near Yakub Chairmaner Mor on the Chirirbandar-Ranirbandar road, which left Ripon seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ranirbandar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Ripon to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he was declared dead at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on arrival.

Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.



NETRAKONA: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Yasin Mia, 17, son of Md Bacchu Mia, a resident of Khudra Sidhli Village under Koilati Union in the upazila.



Kalmakanda PS OC Abul Kalam said Yasin was a lorry driver. However, he was going to Durgapur along with his lorry at dawn to bring sand. On the way, the lorry overturned after losing its control over the steering in Haripur area on the Nazirpur-Sidhli road at around 6:30 am, and fell in a roadside pond. Yasin died on the spot.



