Five men murdered in five districts







NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed in a clash in between two rival groups over establishing supremacy in Gharmora Bazar under Kalagachia Union in the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Roman, alias Cap Roman, 36, son of Adu Mia, of Madanganj Chayalbari Ghat area of Bandar Upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bandar Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique said four people were arrested in this connection. Police have been deployed in the area to control the situation.



DACOPE, KHULNA: A man, who was beaten to injure by his neighbours over trivial matter in Dacope Upazila of the district, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) early Friday.

Deceased Chiranjib Roy, 58, son of late Anil Krishna Roy, was a resident of Dacope Sadar Union area.

The deceased's family sources said Chiranjib had an altercation with his neighbours Shuvranil Roy, 22, Swapnil Roy, 27, and Lucky Roy, 50, on May 20 over trivial matter. At one stage of the altercation, the neighbours beat up Chiranjibi mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.

Chiranjibi's wife Juthika and daughter Pratiksha were also injured at that time as they came forward to save him. Later on, Chiranjib was taken to the KMCH in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries at early hours on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Dacope PS Sushanta Kumar Pal confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken against those involved in the killing.



ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was beaten to death in Ulipur Upazila of the district following an altercation in between two groups over the damage of a sapling.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Purba Bajra Village of the upazila on Thursday.

Deceased Phul Mia, 60, was a resident in the village.



It was known that sapling of Kadam tree was broken after a banyan tree of Phul Mia fell on it. Supporters of Ainul Islam, who planted the sapling, locked into altercation over the matter.

At one stage of the altercation, supporters of Ainul Islam started beating Phul Mia, leaving him critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to neighbouring Chilmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The law enforcers, however, have detained five people in this connection. Ulipur PS OC Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the incident.



DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A man was allegedly beaten to death in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Majhi, 50, a resident of Radhaballav Village under Charpata Union.

Police sources said Ratan Majhi's younger son Zobair had a quarrel with his neighbour Neki Begum's son Abdullah over playing game in the afternoon. Abdullah went home and told his mother about the quarrel. The woman then went to Ratan's house with his other son Sohel and daughter Rinku Begum, and started quarrel with Ratan.

At one stage, Neki along with her sons and daughter dragged Ratan Majhi out of his house and beat him. They left when Ratan lost consciousness after being beaten.

Later on, locals rescued Ratan and took him to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Daulatkhan PS Inspector Satya Ranjan Khaskel said Golenur Begum, wife of the deceased, filed a case with the PS in this regard.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused, the inspector added.



BRAHMANBARIA: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was stabbed to death reportedly by one Raihan over a trivial matter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place in the residence of one Redwan Ansari Remo, a former member of Central Unit of BCL, in Munshefpara area in district town at around 6 pm.

The deceased was identified as Ikram Mia, 30. He was a joint general secretary of Brahmanbaria District Unit of BCL.



Brahmanbaria Sadar Model PS Inspector Sohrab Al Hossain said, "Tensions escalated during an altercation between Remo's cousin Redwan and Raihan, leading to a violent confrontation. In a shocking turn of events, Raihan resorted to stabbing Redwan, causing Ikram to collapse onto the ground."

Locals rescued him and took to a nearby hospital, where on duty later declared him dead.

The accused Raihan has been arrested by police for interrogation in this regard.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to control the situation and legal steps were under process, the official added.



