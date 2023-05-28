Five journos come under attack at Parbatipur







PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, May 27: Five local journalists were attacked in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday at about 4:30pm.They are: Mamunur Rashid Mamun (Manab Kantha, Abdullah Al Mamun (Daily Observer), Zakaria Hossain (Asian TV), Minhajul Islam Tareq (Juger Alo), and Asaduzzaman Asad (Glory Morning).Sarkar Medicine Corner in Khayer Haat area at Harirampur Union has been running diagnostic activities without legal papers. To gather information, they went there and asked its receptionist for informing the office authorities about their purpose.Then they sat at a nearby hotel to have tea. Suddenly, a group of 30/40 people entered the hotel, and they were beaten.Mamunur Rashid is now undergoing primary treatment at Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex.Journalist Society of Parbatipur demanded immediate arrest of the persons responsible.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the matter.