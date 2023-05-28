Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five journos come under attack at Parbatipur

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, May 27: Five local journalists were attacked in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday at about 4:30pm.

They are: Mamunur Rashid Mamun (Manab Kantha, Abdullah Al Mamun (Daily Observer), Zakaria Hossain (Asian TV), Minhajul Islam Tareq (Juger Alo), and Asaduzzaman Asad (Glory Morning).
 
Sarkar Medicine Corner in Khayer Haat area at Harirampur Union has been running diagnostic activities without legal papers. To gather information, they went there and asked its receptionist for informing the office authorities about their purpose.

Then  they sat at a nearby hotel to have tea. Suddenly, a group of 30/40 people entered the hotel, and they were beaten.

Mamunur Rashid is now undergoing primary treatment at Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex.
 
Journalist Society of Parbatipur demanded immediate arrest of the persons responsible.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the matter.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed, 19 injured in separate road mishaps
Five men murdered in five districts
Five journos come under attack at Parbatipur
Cheaper paddy price frustrates Baraigram farmers
Haribhanga to appear in marker in June with Tk 250cr sale target
Seven people found dead in six districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Laxmipur
875 fishers get rice in Pirojpur


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft