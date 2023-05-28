Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cheaper paddy price frustrates Baraigram farmers

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Ohidul Haque

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, May 27: Frustration of both defective yield and poor price are looming large among Boro farmers in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Peasant and contract farmers are frustrating mostly. According to them, they are counting a loss of Tk 5,000-7,000 per bigha.

According to sources at the agriculture department, this season Boro was cultivated on 6,014 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila, and harvesting has been completed by 90 per cent.

A visit to Laxmikol, Royna Vorot and Moukhara haats found the new Boro paddy selling at dismal prices; per maund Guti Swarna is selling at Tk 1,150, BRRI-29 at Tk 1,180, and minicat at Tk 1,300.

A Mamudpur Village farmer Abu Raihan said, various species of Boro have been harvested with a per bigha production of 18-26. "The yield I have got is not bad but the price only."

A Bajitpur Village farmer Hasanul Banna Ujjal said, this year's per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 20,000 including Tk 9,000-9,500 of labour, cutting, threshing, weeding, planting, Tk 2,000 of sapling price, Tk 5,000 of irrigation cost, Tk 2,000 of fertiliser and insecticide, and Tk 1,500 of land plough cost.

The contract farming cost included another Tk 8,000-10,000 per bigha.

A farmer of Royna Village Abu Bakar Mandal said, farmers of own lands are not getting profit but not incurring losses. But contract farmers are counting a per bigha loss of Tk 5,000-7,000.

The production cost has increased due to increased prices of fertiliser and electricity, said Khorahed Alam Purni, a farmer of Jalshuka Village. Small and  contract growers are selling out their produce at cheaper prices in a compelling  condition to clear debts including lease money, he added.

A Bonpara Bazar paddy trader Sree Bimal Chandra said, usually after purchasing  paddy, local traders are used to sell these to big Mahajans of different areas. But Mahajans are not buying paddy, and that is why local traders are not making much purchase of paddy.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana confirmed the good yielding, and said, normally the paddy price in the beginning of the season maintains a low price trend.

"Now the food godowns have started procuring paddy, and we hope that farmers will get good prices," the agriculture official maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed, 19 injured in separate road mishaps
Five men murdered in five districts
Five journos come under attack at Parbatipur
Cheaper paddy price frustrates Baraigram farmers
Haribhanga to appear in marker in June with Tk 250cr sale target
Seven people found dead in six districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Laxmipur
875 fishers get rice in Pirojpur


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft