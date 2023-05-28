Cheaper paddy price frustrates Baraigram farmers







Peasant and contract farmers are frustrating mostly. According to them, they are counting a loss of Tk 5,000-7,000 per bigha.



According to sources at the agriculture department, this season Boro was cultivated on 6,014 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila, and harvesting has been completed by 90 per cent.

A visit to Laxmikol, Royna Vorot and Moukhara haats found the new Boro paddy selling at dismal prices; per maund Guti Swarna is selling at Tk 1,150, BRRI-29 at Tk 1,180, and minicat at Tk 1,300.



A Mamudpur Village farmer Abu Raihan said, various species of Boro have been harvested with a per bigha production of 18-26. "The yield I have got is not bad but the price only."



A Bajitpur Village farmer Hasanul Banna Ujjal said, this year's per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 20,000 including Tk 9,000-9,500 of labour, cutting, threshing, weeding, planting, Tk 2,000 of sapling price, Tk 5,000 of irrigation cost, Tk 2,000 of fertiliser and insecticide, and Tk 1,500 of land plough cost.



The contract farming cost included another Tk 8,000-10,000 per bigha.



A farmer of Royna Village Abu Bakar Mandal said, farmers of own lands are not getting profit but not incurring losses. But contract farmers are counting a per bigha loss of Tk 5,000-7,000.



The production cost has increased due to increased prices of fertiliser and electricity, said Khorahed Alam Purni, a farmer of Jalshuka Village. Small and contract growers are selling out their produce at cheaper prices in a compelling condition to clear debts including lease money, he added.



A Bonpara Bazar paddy trader Sree Bimal Chandra said, usually after purchasing paddy, local traders are used to sell these to big Mahajans of different areas. But Mahajans are not buying paddy, and that is why local traders are not making much purchase of paddy.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana confirmed the good yielding, and said, normally the paddy price in the beginning of the season maintains a low price trend.



"Now the food godowns have started procuring paddy, and we hope that farmers will get good prices," the agriculture official maintained.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE, May 27: Frustration of both defective yield and poor price are looming large among Boro farmers in Baraigram Upazila of the district.Peasant and contract farmers are frustrating mostly. According to them, they are counting a loss of Tk 5,000-7,000 per bigha.According to sources at the agriculture department, this season Boro was cultivated on 6,014 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila, and harvesting has been completed by 90 per cent.A visit to Laxmikol, Royna Vorot and Moukhara haats found the new Boro paddy selling at dismal prices; per maund Guti Swarna is selling at Tk 1,150, BRRI-29 at Tk 1,180, and minicat at Tk 1,300.A Mamudpur Village farmer Abu Raihan said, various species of Boro have been harvested with a per bigha production of 18-26. "The yield I have got is not bad but the price only."A Bajitpur Village farmer Hasanul Banna Ujjal said, this year's per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 20,000 including Tk 9,000-9,500 of labour, cutting, threshing, weeding, planting, Tk 2,000 of sapling price, Tk 5,000 of irrigation cost, Tk 2,000 of fertiliser and insecticide, and Tk 1,500 of land plough cost.The contract farming cost included another Tk 8,000-10,000 per bigha.A farmer of Royna Village Abu Bakar Mandal said, farmers of own lands are not getting profit but not incurring losses. But contract farmers are counting a per bigha loss of Tk 5,000-7,000.The production cost has increased due to increased prices of fertiliser and electricity, said Khorahed Alam Purni, a farmer of Jalshuka Village. Small and contract growers are selling out their produce at cheaper prices in a compelling condition to clear debts including lease money, he added.A Bonpara Bazar paddy trader Sree Bimal Chandra said, usually after purchasing paddy, local traders are used to sell these to big Mahajans of different areas. But Mahajans are not buying paddy, and that is why local traders are not making much purchase of paddy.Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana confirmed the good yielding, and said, normally the paddy price in the beginning of the season maintains a low price trend."Now the food godowns have started procuring paddy, and we hope that farmers will get good prices," the agriculture official maintained.