US, China wrangle on trade in rare talks







Minister Wang Wentao met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade meeting in Detroit, a day after he saw his counterpart Gina Raimondo in Washington.



Tai "discussed the importance of the US-China trade relationship in the global economy and the need for both sides to continue engaging with one another," her office said in a statement.

China's state-run Xinhua agency said that the meeting in Detroit was "candid, pragmatic and in-depth."



It said Wang raised concern about US trade policies as well as on Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy which Beijing claims and has not ruled out taking by force.



Both Tai and Raimondo in turn voiced concern about China's actions against US companies. China recently restricted purchases from US chip giant Micron, citing security risks.



The move was widely interpreted as retaliation after President Joe Biden imposed a sweeping ban on China's access to US advanced semiconductors, fearing that Beijing will put them to military use and dominate the global market for emerging technologies. �AFP



