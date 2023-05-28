Resurgent Erdogan heads for historic election runoff today







Erdogan's visit to Istanbul's Adnan Menderes mausoleum takes him back to the man he cited when he called early polls for May 14 in a bid to ease his way to an unprecedented third decade of rule.



Menderes was tried and hanged one year after the military staged a coup in 1960 to put Turkey back on a more secular course.



The 69-year-old told his followers in January that he wanted to continue Menderes's fight for religious rights and nationalist causes in the officially secular but overwhelmingly Muslim republic of 85 million people.



Erdogan paid a similarly symbolic visit to Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia mosque on the eve of the first round.



His conversion of the ancient seat of eastern Christianity into a mosque in 2020 further elevated his hero status among poorer and more rural voters who have helped keep him in power since 2003.



Erdogan ended up beating secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu by nearly five percentage points two weeks ago.



But his failure to top the 50-percent threshold set up Turkey's first election runoff and underscored the gradual ebbing of support for its longest-serving leader.



Kilicdaroglu has focused his campaign on more immediate concerns as he tries to come from behind and bring back power to the secular party that ruled Turkey for most of the 20th century.



Meanwhile, Turkey's opposition leader on Friday accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government of blocking his text messages to voters ahead May 28 historic election runoff.



Kemal Kilicdaroglu accused Turkey's BTK information and telecommunication technologies authority of acting on Erdogan's orders in order to hurt his campaign.



"They banned (them) because they are afraid of us," the secular opposition leader said in a late-night television interview.



"I've been left in total darkness," he separately added on Twitter. "I'm asking you, Erdogan, do you not want me to run in the elections?"



Kilicdaroglu's campaign team said it had earlier sent out a mass text inviting people to tune in to the opposition leader's television interview.



BTK issued no immediate comment.



Kilicdaroglu claims came in the final stretch of an increasingly bitter battle for the Turkish presidency. �AFP



