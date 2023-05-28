Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Resurgent Erdogan heads for historic election runoff today

He pays homage to Islamic idol

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

ISTANBUL, May 27: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays homage on Saturday to his executed Islamic predecessor in an attempt to rally his conservative base on the eve of a historic runoff vote.

Erdogan's visit to Istanbul's Adnan Menderes mausoleum takes him back to the man he cited when he called early polls for May 14 in a bid to ease his way to an unprecedented third decade of rule.

Menderes was tried and hanged one year after the military staged a coup in 1960 to put Turkey back on a more secular course.
Erdogan survived a putsch attempt against his own Islamic-rooted government in 2016.

The 69-year-old told his followers in January that he wanted to continue Menderes's fight for religious rights and nationalist causes in the officially secular but overwhelmingly Muslim republic of 85 million people.

Erdogan paid a similarly symbolic visit to Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia mosque on the eve of the first round.

His conversion of the ancient seat of eastern Christianity into a mosque in 2020 further elevated his hero status among poorer and more rural voters who have helped keep him in power since 2003.

Erdogan ended up beating secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu by nearly five percentage points two weeks ago.

But his failure to top the 50-percent threshold set up Turkey's first election runoff and underscored the gradual ebbing of support for its longest-serving leader.

Kilicdaroglu has focused his campaign on more immediate concerns as he tries to come from behind and bring back power to the secular party that ruled Turkey for most of the 20th century.

Meanwhile, Turkey's opposition leader on Friday accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government of blocking his text messages to voters ahead May 28 historic election runoff.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu accused Turkey's BTK information and telecommunication technologies authority of acting on Erdogan's orders in order to hurt his campaign.

"They banned (them) because they are afraid of us," the secular opposition leader said in a late-night television interview.

"I've been left in total darkness," he separately added on Twitter. "I'm asking you, Erdogan, do you not want me to run in the elections?"

Kilicdaroglu's campaign team said it had earlier sent out a mass text inviting people to tune in to the opposition leader's television interview.

BTK issued no immediate comment.

Kilicdaroglu claims came in the final stretch of an increasingly bitter battle for the Turkish presidency.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments
US, China wrangle on trade in rare talks
Resurgent Erdogan heads for historic election runoff today
Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal
Egypt unveils ancient mummification workshops and tombs
Pakistan establishment closes ranks in crackdown on Khan
Lula turns down Putin invitation to visit Russia
Nepal starts selling 600 mega watt per hour electricity to India


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft