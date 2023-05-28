Pakistan establishment closes ranks in crackdown on Khan







ISLAMABAD, May 27: With military courts, intimidation of the press and mass arrests, Pakistan's rulers are seeking to destroy former prime minister Imran Khan's support ahead of elections, analysts say.Khan's brief arrest earlier this month sparked days of street protests freighted with anger at the powerful army perceived to have orchestrated his downfall.Islamabad has labelled the violence "anti-state", justifying huge roundups and the revival of army courts to try civilians who targeted government and military buildings.Journalists, lawyers and activists in Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party report campaigns of intimidation and influence which they blame on the "establishment", a euphemism for the military backing the civilian government."They want to make it clear to Imran Khan that he can't fight with the establishment," said analyst Hasan Askari."People are being broken," he told AFP. "By exerting pressure in different ways, they are trying to put the politicians in their place."The military's media wing did not respond to repeated requests for comment by AFP.Since Khan was ousted last year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, he has levelled unprecedented critique at the military -- long-regarded as Pakistan's powerbrokers who analysts say backed his rise to power in 2018.Pakistan's most popular politician has been tangled in dozens of legal cases he claims are fabricated to quash the PTI and bar him from contesting elections due this autumn.In the days following the protests, more than a dozen of his senior leadership were repeatedly arrested and released on allegations of instigating the violence.In press conferences after being freed, some of his closest aides condemned the violence and announced they were parting ways with Khan."They have put everyone in jail," Khan complained in an address. "If you say the magic words, 'We are no longer in PTI', then you will be released."Thousands of rank-and-file supporters have also been rounded up under the anti-terrorism act.In Khan's power base in the eastern city of Lahore, a grassroots PTI supporter said her son was arrested after protesting peacefully. �AFP