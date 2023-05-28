Nepal starts selling 600 mega watt per hour electricity to India







Last year also, Nepal exported hydroelectricity to India from June to November.



"We have started selling 600 MW hour electricity to India from Saturday as there is a surplus in the electricity in the country," said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Some time ago Nepal was importing up to 400 MW electricity from India to meet the domestic demand. �NDTV



