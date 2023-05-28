Video
Nepal starts selling 600 mega watt per hour electricity to India

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

KATHMANDU, May 27: Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from Saturday, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country.

Last year also, Nepal exported hydroelectricity to India from June to November.

"We have started selling 600 MW hour electricity to India from Saturday as there is a surplus in the electricity in the country," said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Some time ago Nepal was importing up to 400 MW electricity from India to meet the domestic demand.    �NDTV


