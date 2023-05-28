

Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged



The SAFF winning coach on Friday took a sudden decision to discontinue his work at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) from the first day of June.



The coach already informed BFF about his decision through his colleague. The Federation also communicated with him soon and tried to change his mind about the decision. But he was sticking to his previous decision on Saturday. He was even absent at the daily practice session on the day.

Choton said, "I was contacted by the BFF women's wing. BFF general secretary too called me in the meantime. But I told them that I am no longer willing to work at BFF. There is zero chance of me returning here. I am not returning this time."



Choton played the biggest role in bringing women's football to today's place in the country. Under his guidance, the Bangladesh women had won their first-ever SAFF senior title last year in Nepal.



Although the coach doesn't say much, it is a known fact that the BFF gives more importance to its Technical Director. The coaches were disrespected and neglected and their authority are violated while taking important decisions in past.



Also, there is clear discrimination in salary structures for BFF coaches and other higher officials. The salary of the BFF Technical Director has been increased repeatedly while local coaches, including Choton, were not evaluated in the same way.



It is not the first time. The self-esteemed coach announced his resignation in past after his authority was violated by a certain top official at BFF. That time, BFF was able to change his mind. But, this time, it may not be that easy.



