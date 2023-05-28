Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged

Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged

Bangladesh women's national football team's proud head coach Golam Rabbani Choton is still sticking to his previous decision to resign from the post on Saturday.

The SAFF winning coach on Friday took a sudden decision to discontinue his work at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) from the first day of June.

The coach already informed BFF about his decision through his colleague. The Federation also communicated with him soon and tried to change his mind about the decision. But he was sticking to his previous decision on Saturday. He was even absent at the daily practice session on the day.

Choton said, "I was contacted by the BFF women's wing. BFF general secretary too called me in the meantime. But I told them that I am no longer willing to work at BFF. There is zero chance of me returning here. I am not returning this time."

Choton played the biggest role in bringing women's football to today's place in the country. Under his guidance, the Bangladesh women had won their first-ever SAFF senior title last year in Nepal.

Although the coach doesn't say much, it is a known fact that the BFF gives more importance to its Technical Director. The coaches were disrespected and neglected and their authority are violated while taking important decisions in past.

Also, there is clear discrimination in salary structures for BFF coaches and other higher officials. The salary of the BFF Technical Director has been increased repeatedly while local coaches, including Choton, were not evaluated in the same way.

It is not the first time. The self-esteemed coach announced his resignation in past after his authority was violated by a certain top official at BFF. That time, BFF was able to change his mind. But, this time, it may not be that easy. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged
Bangladesh return winning streak in Oman
Australia women's skipper Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
Bangladesh announce stronger squad for last unofficial Test
Teams share point due to rain in Women's DPL
Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Nadal at Paris Olympics
Liton to lead Bangladesh in Afghanistan Test
Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft