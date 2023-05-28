Video
Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh return winning streak in Oman

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Bangladesh returned winning streak in the 10th edition Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup beating Uzbekistan by 3-1 goals in their must-win Pool B match held on Friday last night at Salalah Sports Complex in Oman.
Bangladesh will play their last group stage match tomorrow (Sunday) against strong South Korea. If Bangladesh is able to win the match, then the boys in red and green will go through the last four stage.

In the proceeding, defender Amirul Islam scored a brace while Abed Uddin supported him with a goal for Bangladesh. Fujibek Husanov scored a lone goal for Uzbekistan.
In the first two quarters of the match, Bangladesh took a 2-0 goals lead rode on Aminul Islam's brace while Abed added the another goal for Bangladesh in the third quarter making the score line 3-0.

Husanov of Uzbekistan however pulled one back scoring a lone goal in the fourth quarter.

Earlier, Bangladesh made winning start in the tournament beating host Oman by 2-0 goals in their tournament opening match, but suffered a 1-5 goals defeat to strong Malaysia in their second match of the group.     �BSS


