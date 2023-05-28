Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia women's skipper Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Australia women's skipper Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'

Australia women's skipper Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'

SYDNEY, MAY 27: Australia captain Meg Lanning was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming women's Ashes series against England due to a "medical issue", with Alyssa Healy to skipper the side.

The 31-year-old only returned to the team in January after a six-month break to "focus on myself", days after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in August.

On her return, she led Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa and took Delhi Capitals to the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League in India.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that Lanning would miss the upcoming tour to England "due to a medical issue which requires management from home". No timeframe was given for her return.

"It's an unfortunate setback for Meg and she's obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes," CA's head of performance for women's cricket Shawn Flegler said.

"It's a significant series for the team and she'll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.
"Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible."

The women's Ashes begins on June 22 with the sole Test against England at Trent Bridge before a series of T20s of ODIs.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged
Bangladesh return winning streak in Oman
Australia women's skipper Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
Bangladesh announce stronger squad for last unofficial Test
Teams share point due to rain in Women's DPL
Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Nadal at Paris Olympics
Liton to lead Bangladesh in Afghanistan Test
Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft