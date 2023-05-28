Video
Home Sports

WI-A tour of Bangladesh

Bangladesh announce stronger squad for last unofficial Test

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 14-memmber Bangladesh-A squad on Saturday for the 3rd and the final four-day match against visiting West Indies-A.

The BCB wanted to experiment with some senior players before their one-off Test against Afghanistan next month.

So, they kept a bunch of Test players in the squad for 1st and 2nd four-day matches. The performances of the players with international longer version experiences frustrated the BCB officials.

Zakir Hasan, Saif Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Naeem Hasan were blunt throughout the series and all of them but Naeem are considered for the 3rd match of the series as well.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfique Hasan, Irfan Shukkur and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are also remained available names for the next match.

Uncapped Dipu had been impressive among the earlier 15 men.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo captained the side in earlier two occasions, played couple of mediocre knock while Shadman Islam, Naim Sheikh and Jaker Ali Anik had contributions for once respectively among four innings they batted.

All of them however, dropped from the squad alongside bowlers like Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Ripon Mondol. Among the dropped bowlers Tanvir only had an impressive four-wicket haul.

Former national Test skipper Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nurul Hasan Shohan joined the side. All of the aforementioned names are under BCB's consideration for national squad for the Afghanistan Test.

Nasum Ahmed is one of the options to replace Shakib Al Hasan in the national squad for the forthcoming Test, is kept while left arm seamer duo Shoriful Islam and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury will be replacing Raja and Ripon.

Either Mominul or Sohan will lead the second-rowed Tigers in the forthcoming game.

The first unofficial Test of the series ended in draw and Bangladesh-A conceded a three-wicket defeat in the following match. The 3rd and the final match is slated for May 30. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the match.

Squad:
Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Saif Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Naeem Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, Nasum Ahmed, Mushfique Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.


