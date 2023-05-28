Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Teams share point due to rain in Women's DPL

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

The two matches of the Women's Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was called off on Saturday due to rain.

Rupali Bank and Kalabagan Krira Chakra shared points at BKSP-3 after the latter reached 151-2 in 34 overs with Fargana Hoque Pinky batting on 39 and captain Nigar Sultana Joy on 41.

Gulshan Youth Club and BKSP girls also shared points in another game of the day at BKSP-1 ground. Batting first Gulshan reached 102-7 before the match was declared abandoned due to wet outfield.

Rupali Bank and BKSP won their first match earlier while Kalabagan and Gulshan lost their respective matches.

Yesterday in other game, Abahani Limited made a winning start, beating Keraniganj Women's Cricket Team by seven wickets at BKSP-3 ground.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged
Bangladesh return winning streak in Oman
Australia women's skipper Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
Bangladesh announce stronger squad for last unofficial Test
Teams share point due to rain in Women's DPL
Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Nadal at Paris Olympics
Liton to lead Bangladesh in Afghanistan Test
Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft