Teams share point due to rain in Women's DPL







Rupali Bank and Kalabagan Krira Chakra shared points at BKSP-3 after the latter reached 151-2 in 34 overs with Fargana Hoque Pinky batting on 39 and captain Nigar Sultana Joy on 41.



Gulshan Youth Club and BKSP girls also shared points in another game of the day at BKSP-1 ground. Batting first Gulshan reached 102-7 before the match was declared abandoned due to wet outfield.

Rupali Bank and BKSP won their first match earlier while Kalabagan and Gulshan lost their respective matches.



Yesterday in other game, Abahani Limited made a winning start, beating Keraniganj Women's Cricket Team by seven wickets at BKSP-3 ground. �BSS



