

Liton to lead Bangladesh in Afghanistan Test



As a designated vice-captain, he in fact was due to captain the side but confusion arose when it was reported in some media that the best batter at this moment was reluctant to do the job to concentrate on his batting.



Neither Liton nor the team management did confirm the news. However in a programme on Friday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon, made it clear that as the vice captain, Liton would have to lead the side in absence of Shakib.

The ace all-rounder was ruled out of the Test with a finger injury which he sustained during the ODI series against Ireland this month in Chelmsford.



"Shakib was ruled out of the team due to injury and so very naturally Liton will lead the side since he is the designated vice captain," Papon said in a programme, arranged by the Bangladesh cricket supporters association.



"As far as I know, Liton will lead the side. I don't hear anything else in this regard."



BCB announced Shakib and Liton as captain and vice-captain of the Test team after Mominul Haque stepped down last year. Liton is yet to lead the side in longer version format but he led the side in three-match ODI series against India in absence of injured Tamim.



Bangladesh beat India by 2-1 in that series, making Liton's captaincy debut series a memorable one. �BSS



