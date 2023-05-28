Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Everton, Leicester and Leeds at risk on Premier League's survival Sunday

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

Everton, Leicester and Leeds at risk on Premier League's survival Sunday

Everton, Leicester and Leeds at risk on Premier League's survival Sunday

LONDON, MAY 27: The battle for Premier League survival is the main event of Sunday's final day of the season as Everton, Leicester and Leeds face a nerve-wracking scrap to avoid relegation.

The two clubs who join already-relegated Southampton in the second tier will be pushed to the financial precipice, with sports business experts Deloitte estimating that a season of Premier League football is worth up to £170 million ($210 million).

Everton can ill-afford that hit with the Toffees already seeking external investment just to be able to complete the club's new stadium.

They are the one side in full control of their own fate as victory at home to Bournemouth will extend their stay in the top flight to 70 years.

However, Sean Dyche's men have won just once in 10 games and will be without talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to offer Leicester and Leeds hope.

"We want the players to focus on the game," said Dyche on Friday. "It's not as easy as it sounds but that's the idea: focus on what's going on the pitch and don't worry about all the noise.

"Don't worry about all the rumours, don't worry about anything that's going on off the pitch."

If fourth bottom Everton fail to win, third bottom Leicester can survive by beating West Ham at home thanks to their superior goal difference.

Seven years ago, the Foxes were celebrating the most unlikely of title triumphs.

That kicked off a glorious era as they finished fifth in back-to-back seasons in 2019/20 and 2020/21 and won the FA Cup for the first time just two years ago under Brendan Rodgers.

Mayny believed a squad boasting the talents of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes was too good to go down.

But the fairytale has turned into a nightmare this season as Rodgers bemoaned a lack of investment to refresh the squad before he was sacked in April.

Dean Smith has been unable to mastermind a turnaround in fortunes with just one win in his seven games in charge.

"We have to win the game and not look at the Everton result until after the game," said Smith. "We have to do our job and see where it takes us."

Second bottom Leeds need a miracle to avoid the end of their three-season stay in the top-flight.

Victory over Tottenham at Elland Road will only be enough for Leeds boss Sam Allardyce to pull off another great escape if Everton lose and Leicester fail to win.

Should Everton manage even a draw, Leeds will need to beat Tottenham by three goals to surpass them on goal difference.

"I just hope that we're talking on a very positive nature on Monday morning and I have a hangover!" Allardyce said on the possibility he could remain at the club beyond his caretaker role till the end of the season.

Tottenham's result could have a bearing on the only other issue yet to be resolved - qualification for next season's Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa are in pole position and will secure a return to Europe for the first time in 13 years with victory over Brighton.
Tottenham can sneak into seventh place should they better Villa's result.

But if neither side win then Brentford could qualify for Europe for the first time in their history with a shock win over champions Manchester City in west London.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are already assured of joining City in next season's Champions League.
Liverpool and Brighton will be in the Europa League.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged
Bangladesh return winning streak in Oman
Australia women's skipper Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
Bangladesh announce stronger squad for last unofficial Test
Teams share point due to rain in Women's DPL
Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Nadal at Paris Olympics
Liton to lead Bangladesh in Afghanistan Test
Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft