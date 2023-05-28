Video
Spurs can attract top managers despite troubled search: Mason

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

LONDON, MAY 27: Ryan Mason insists troubled Tottenham can still attract top managers despite their turbulent search for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

Since Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent in March, the north London club have become embroiled in a protracted saga as they try to find his replacement.

Cristian Stellini, who had worked as Conte's assistant, was sacked after four games as interim boss, paving the way for Mason to take over in the same temporary role until the end of the season.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was strongly linked before both parties distanced themselves from a potential deal.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot was then believed to be the front runner, but he committed his long-term future to the Eredivisie club this week.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany have also opted to stay at their current clubs amid Tottenham's mooted interest.

Spurs haven't won't a major trophy since 2008, yet despite another season of turmoil Mason is adamant the club remain attractive to potential managers.

"Absolutely, yes. It is Tottenham Hotspur, it is a big club. Not just for managers or coaches, but for staff members, for players," Mason told reporters on Friday.

"Anyone here should feel the privilege and honour to represent the badge. If they don't, then they shouldn't be here. It is as simple as that."

When Conte left, after accusing his players of being "selfish" and criticising the culture of the club, Tottenham were still in the race for Champions League qualification.

But they travel to lowly Leeds for their last game of the season on Sunday with only a slender chance of reaching the Europa Conference League.

A win for Aston Villa against Brighton would consign Tottenham to a season without European action.

But Mason says the most important task for the club is to put a plan in place that ensures they avoid a repeat of this season's chaos.

"Obviously it has its implications and it's not where the football club wants to be," he said.

"Any European competition is important for a club this size but at the same time the most important thing is that there is a plan and there is commitment from everyone to that going forward."    �AFP


