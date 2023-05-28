Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mayele could be Young Africans' trump card in CAF Cup final

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

JOHANNESBURG, MAY 27: The blistering pace of leading scorer Fiston Mayele could be the trump card for Young Africans of Tanzania when they face USM Alger of Algeria on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup final first leg.

Mayele scored the first goal in a 2-1 away victory over Marumo Gallants of South Africa this month that sealed a semi-final triumph.

But it was the role of the 28-year-old from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second goal that really caught the eye.

He pushed the ball past a South African, then unleashed stunning speed to regain possession and cross for Zambian Kennedy Musonda to fire into the net for a side popularly known as Yanga.  

The brilliant assist confirmed why a number of South African clubs are reportedly interested in signing the forward whose contract expires next year.

"I am really happy for him and how he is performing. I signed him from Kinshasa side V Club and I am glad he has repaid the faith I had in him," said Tunisia-born Yanga coach Nasreddine Nabi.

"He has one year left on his contract and, naturally, there is a lot of interest in him, but I hope he stays with us."

Mayele lies joint second in the Confederation Cup Golden Boot race with six goals -- one less than Ranga Chivaviro from Marumo.

And the scoring exploits of the Congolese do not end there.

Before Young Africans were demoted to the second-tier Confederation Cup after losing a Champions League qualifier, Mayele notched seven goals in the premier African club competition.

That total sees him joint top of the Champions League Golden Boot chart with Bouly Sambou from finalists Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

In the Confederation Cup, Mayele has been ably assisted by three-goal Musonda and Stephane Aziz Ki, an Ivory Coast-born Burkina Faso international who has netted twice.

"We are the first Tanzanian team to reach the Confederation Cup final and that is a huge achievement. Now, we must try to lift the trophy," says Nabi.

East Africa has fared dismally in the African club competitions -- winning only two of the 149 titles on offer while teams from the north have been successful 92 times.

Gor Mahia of Kenya won the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup in 1987 and Al Merrikh of Sudan triumphed in the same competition two seasons later.

Tanzania came closest to celebrating at club level in 1993 when Simba -- the arch local rivals of Young Africans -- lost to Stella Abidjan of the Ivory Coast in the CAF Cup final.

The African Cup Winners Cup and CAF Cup competitions were discontinued after the 2003 finals, and replaced by the Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

USM coach Abdelhak Benchikha was conscious of previous Confederation Cup final failings by Algerian clubs when he said: "We owe our people a victory."

Entente Setif, Mouloudia Bejaia and JS Kabylie have all lost finals, while clubs from fellow north African nations Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt boast 14 titles between them.    

"Young Africans are a good team. We have studied them extensively and I believe our formula will prove successful," said Benchikha.

Khaled Bousseliou has scored four of the 22 goals in 14 matches that took USM to the final and captain Zineddine Belaid, Aymen Mahious and Abderrahmane Meziane contributed three each.

The second leg of the final is set for Algiers on June 3.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Choton's decision to resign remains unchanged
Bangladesh return winning streak in Oman
Australia women's skipper Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
Bangladesh announce stronger squad for last unofficial Test
Teams share point due to rain in Women's DPL
Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Nadal at Paris Olympics
Liton to lead Bangladesh in Afghanistan Test
Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft